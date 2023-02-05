Another week. Another national television appearance.
Another indication that Gov. Chris Sununu is seriously eyeing a run for president in 2024.
Sununu over the weekend again indicated he is considering a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
"I'm definitely thinking about it and having those conversations," Sununu told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday, one week after making similar comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash.
Sununu’s latest hint at a White House run came a day after the Democratic National Committee voted to make South Carolina its first-in-the-nation primary on Feb. 3, 2024, with New Hampshire and Nevada following three days later.
New Hampshire has been home to the nation’s first primary since 1920.
Sununu wasn’t asked about the vote on ‘This Week,’ but he briefly addressed the topic Saturday on Twitter.
“Joe Biden and the power brokers at the @DNC in Washington think New Hampshire’s time is up, but it’s not in our DNA to take orders from Washington,” Sununu tweeted. “New Hampshire will be going first in 2024.”
Asked about considering a run for president, Sununu said “the message is new leadership.”
“At the end of the day, you're going to have a lot of Republicans that get in that race,” Sununu said. “They're all really good people. They’re really good candidates. You have Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo and Governor DeSantis and a lot of folks that are going to get in, and you’ve got to have that discussion about where we're going to go, both as a party and make sure we’re going there as a country.”
Sununu said he doesn’t think Donald Trump could beat President Joe Biden in a rematch of the 2020 election.
“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, November of ’22 showed us that, right?” Sununu said. “Trump is going to be seen as a very extreme candidate. The country is going to push back against it. If we -- just look at the results of three months ago, and that shows you where extreme candidates are going to end up falling. He could get the nomination, but he can't get it done.
What I tried to espouse to Republicans is, look, we want to vote for the most conservative candidate that can win in November and get stuff done in '25.”
Sununu criticized the Biden administration's approach to a Chinese “spy” balloon floating across the U.S. late last week, notifying the public days after it first crossed into American airspace before shooting it down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, calling it a case of "too little, too late.”
“Look, at the end of the day, they saw this balloon coming,” Sununu said. “This is all about China poking at us. This is all about China testing the American resolve, whether it's with TikTok or the balloon or whatever the thing is going to be next month. They know that tensions are escalating, and they want to see what kind of leadership we have. And, no, the president failed on this one, should have been a lot more transparent, should have taken action a lot sooner and gotten it done. Believe me, this is not the last we're going to see of China. I know the president wishes that, but it's not.”
Karl asked Sununu if he felt Biden should have disregarded military advice to wait to shoot it down until it was over water.
“There were clearly opportunities to take care of, to take care of the balloon before it finally got over the Atlantic,” Sununu said. “They -- there were reports that they saw it coming in from the Pacific, that it was coming in over the forest, that it was coming in over the Aleutian Islands. So, there was a lot of opportunity to take care of this before it ended up in Montana and they realized, oh, gee, we have a problem. So, again, you have to have leadership. You have to be transparent. You have to be fast-acting. They weren't. They weren't at all.”
Asked what he hopes to hear from the president during the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Sununu said he’d “love to hear” that he's focusing on an efficient budget, sending more opportunity back to the states, and believing in individual liberty.
“But I know what we're going to hear,” Sununu said. “We're going to hear him take credit for, you know, adding more jobs than ever before. After a pandemic, that wasn't -- that wasn't very hard.
He's going to kind of talk about, oh, we have unemployment finally coming down and inflation coming down. Well, inflation was at a record high. Of course, it’s coming down. It couldn't have gotten any higher.”
Sununu said at the end of the day the speech doesn’t matter, what matters is “what’s going around this country.”
“Go into a store, go into a grocery store and just talk to people in the cereal aisle,” Sununu said. “What are they feeling? You know, do they feel confident about this leadership? No. At the end of the day, the best leadership is one that looks inside, says, what are we doing right? What are we doing wrong? If we don't acknowledge the problem, we can't fix it.”