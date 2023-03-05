Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday said that if New Hampshire’s Republican primary were held today Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would win, and former President Donald Trump will ultimately lose the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election.
“He’s not going to be the nominee,” Sununu said during an interview with host Chuck Todd on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press.’ “That’s just not going to happen.”
DeSantis has yet to announce any plans to run in 2024, but many expect him to enter what could be a crowded field in the Republican primary. Trump, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have already announced they are running.
“Right now, if the election were today, Ron DeSantis would win in New Hampshire. There’s no doubt about that in my mind,” Sununu said Sunday.
But on Sunday, Sununu — currently serving his fourth two-year term as governor — wouldn’t say whether he plans to run.
“I’m not really focusing on the decision right now, there will be plenty of time for that,” Sununu said. “Right now my mission is making sure we’re making this party bigger, frankly. You can’t govern if you don’t win, and so I’m really focused on how do we win? ”
He did say he hasn’t ruled out running for a fifth term as governor of the Granite State.
“Look, I don’t rule anything out. I really don’t,” Sununu said. “I just passed, or I didn’t pass it yet, I submitted my balanced budget with a big surplus and all that kind of stuff to the Legislature.
“I’ve got to go through my legislative session,” he said. “So I love being governor. I mean, I love it. It is a job unlike any other.”
Asked about Trump, Sununu said he thinks the former president “has his own lane” and then there’s everyone else “which is a vast majority of the party, that’s looking for an alternative.”
“There’s very few people that are on the fence whether they’re with him, or not with him, or whatever it might be,” Sununu said. “I think the former president is trying to find a path to be that leading voice of the party. I think a lot of us, you know, that potentially may get in the race want to have something to say about the direction of that conversation… thank you for your service, we’re moving on.”
“I just don’t believe the Republican party is going to say that the best leadership for America tomorrow is yesterday’s leadership. That doesn’t make any sense,” Sununu added. “That is not in our DNA as Americans. It’s kind of the antithesis of the American spirit to settle for yesterday’s news.
“We want the next generation, the next big idea, and that’s what we’re going to deliver,” he said.
Asked about Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel saying she wants to have candidates sign a pledge they’ll support the Republican nominee — no matter who it is — to participate in an RNC-sanctioned event, Sununu said he would support the eventual nominee.
“Yeah, look, I’m a lifelong Republican. I’m going to support the Republican nominee,” Sununu said.
“When you look at what’s coming out of the White House, it isn’t Democrat policies, it’s real left-wing extreme agenda type stuff that is not in the best interest of this country, and I have no doubt that any solid Republican would be better than what comes out,” Sununu said.