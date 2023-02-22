CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu urged the Republican-led Legislature to make expansion of Medicaid coverage for low-income adults permanent over the objection of fiscal conservatives who maintain it created an “incentive” not to work in New Hampshire.

On a related front, and over the opposition of House Republican leaders, a closely-divided House narrowly approved bills Wednesday to extend Medicaid coverage to women longer after they give birth (HB 565) and to quickly grant this taxpayer-paid insurance for pregnant women and children of “green card” immigrants and victims of domestic violence (HB 282).