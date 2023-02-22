CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu urged the Republican-led Legislature to make expansion of Medicaid coverage for low-income adults permanent over the objection of fiscal conservatives who maintain it created an “incentive” not to work in New Hampshire.
On a related front, and over the opposition of House Republican leaders, a closely-divided House narrowly approved bills Wednesday to extend Medicaid coverage to women longer after they give birth (HB 565) and to quickly grant this taxpayer-paid insurance for pregnant women and children of “green card” immigrants and victims of domestic violence (HB 282).
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, presented his Medicaid expansion bill (SB 263) that had 17 of 24 senators as sponsors to end the temporary nature of the option under Obamacare that the Legislature first approved in 2014.
Without action by lawmakers this year, the program would go away this Dec. 31.
“Over the past nine years, we have seen this successful program reduce the hidden tax of uncompensated care by 60% as well as bring down the costs of individual health insurance rates to the lowest in the nation,” Bradley said during the bill’s first hearing Wednesday.
Sununu said that when lawmakers first adopted Medicaid expansion, the cost to taxpayers was an unknown.
Providing this coverage has ended up saving state taxpayers money since the federal government picks up 90% of the bill.
“At this point it’s here to stay, it can be run every effectively. It’s a viable and very useful program,” Sununu told reporters.
“At this point, we know the data; there is no reason not to make it into perpetuity.”
The Legislature last voted to renew it in 2019.
The benefit provides coverage for adults up to 133% of the federal poverty level or $36,908 annually for a family of four.
Groups representing hospitals, businesses and human service providers urged lawmakers to make it a fixture of the state’s safety net.
Mike Skelton, president of the Business & Industry Association, said ending the program would cost the state $500 million a year in federal support.
“We will return to the dark days when hospitals provided critical health care but received little or no compensation for doing so,” Skelton said. “The costs of uncompensated care are shifted to other payers and in New Hampshire that is primarily employers in the form of higher health insurance benefit costs.”
New Futures, a public health group helping to lead this campaign, published a “story book” on the successes of the program.
Yet, no House Republican leader has yet signed on to the bill.
Some past House GOP supporters argue it should only be extended since the federal government is facing a record mountain of debt and could decide in the future to scale back support for it.
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative, Americans for Prosperity, said the entitlement creates a perverse dynamic the state can ill afford as it faces a workforce shortage.
“This is a program that encourages able-bodied adults not to improve their earning potential. For example, an individual can’t make more than $20,120 and stay eligible, meaning that as they approach that level, they have no reason to look for a higher paying job or to work more hours,” Moore said.
Drew Cline with the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy warned the Congressional Budget Office has concluded the Medicaid entitlement is on a runaway spending trajectory and the federal government inevitably will pull back support for it.
“Any discussion of expanding Medicaid coverage or eligibility should start with the understanding that current spending levels are unsustainable, and increasing those levels just accelerates the date of reckoning,” the group wrote in a blog posted Tuesday.
The House voted, 184-179 for the bill to increase from two-to-12 months Medicaid coverage for mothers after giving birth.
“Having Medicaid coverage for moms and kids for up to a year postpartum will reduce costs,” said Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole.
Rep. Leah Cushman, R-Weare, said the bill would take New Hampshire a step closer to socialized medicine.
“A socialist takeover of healthcare is completely out of touch with the needs of New Hampshire. The vast majority of our citizens are happy with their current healthcare plans and do not want to see them replaced with a one-size-fits-all government-run system,” Cushman said in a statement.
They voted, 186-170, to provide immediate Medicaid coverage to pregnant women and children for legal immigrants and victims of domestic violence. Under state law, these legal immigrants must be here for five years before they qualify for coverage.
After those votes, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, sent both measures to the House Finance Committee that will likely decide on whether to include them in the next two-year state budget.