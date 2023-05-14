Gov. Chris Sununu will attend a fundraiser in Manchester next month for mayoral candidate and former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais, campaign staff confirmed over the weekend.
The fundraiser will be held Monday, June 5, from 5:30-7 p.m. at a private residence in Manchester (address to be provided upon RSVP to the campaign). More information will be released at www.ruaisformayor.com.
Sununu endorsed Ruais just after the former Republican congressional staffer launched his mayoral run in February..
“Manchester needs true leadership with a fresh vision for the city, and the best person to deliver that change is Jay Ruais,” Sununu said in a statement. “Jay not only serves our nation in uniform as an infantry officer in the Army National Guard, but he has also served thousands of citizens through his work in the nonprofit sector focusing on addiction, mental health, and homelessness. Jay’s personal and professional background makes him well qualified to tackle the challenges facing the Queen City.”
“I enthusiastically endorse Jay Ruais for Mayor and urge everyone to actively support and vote for him,” said Sununu.
In announcing his bid for mayor, Ruais — a former congressional staffer to Republican former Mayor Frank Guinta — released a statement promising a “fresh vision” for Manchester.
“This year we have an opportunity to chart our own new course,” Ruais said in a statement. “We need someone who can collaborate, and solve problems, not perpetuate partisan politics. With my personal and professional background, I believe I am that candidate.”
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
The mayor’s office was occupied by a steady string of Republicans from 2006 to 2018, when current Mayor Joyce Craig defeated current Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas.
Craig announced earlier this month she will not seek a fourth term.
Three other candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.