Sununu urges Exec Council to 'clarify' voting practices
Buy Now

Executive Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, left, defended his long practice of recording some votes he casts at the conclusion of business meetings. Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakeflield, right, listened in. Gov. Chris Sununu urged the council to decide whether such practice should be allowed in the future.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu urged the Executive Council publicly clarify how it conducts votes after Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, complained that Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, had privately cast votes on certain items at the end of their business meetings.

Attorney General John Formella said Wheeler and other councilors have done this for at least the past two decades and it does not violate the Manual of Procedures for council meetings.