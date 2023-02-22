Executive Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, left, defended his long practice of recording some votes he casts at the conclusion of business meetings. Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakeflield, right, listened in. Gov. Chris Sununu urged the council to decide whether such practice should be allowed in the future.
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu urged the Executive Council publicly clarify how it conducts votes after Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, complained that Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, had privately cast votes on certain items at the end of their business meetings.
Attorney General John Formella said Wheeler and other councilors have done this for at least the past two decades and it does not violate the Manual of Procedures for council meetings.
Warmington, a health care lawyer, disagreed with Formella’s legal interpretation and noted the public at times did not know how Wheeler voted until the council two weeks later had approved minutes at its next meeting.
“I believe the council has a right to know how all councilors have voted. The council exists to bring transparency to our government. It is directly in conflict with transparency to allow a council to have secret his votes,” Warmington said.
Sununu urged the council to revisit this issue.
“Let’s clarify, whatever practice that you want. I think it would make everyone’s lives easier if we had a clarification,” Sununu said.
According to the minutes of the past two meetings, Wheeler recorded votes against nearly 10 different contracts and appointments, including grants for public health programs and rental assistance.
Wheeler said as a former state legislator he had at times also entered his vote in the record after the fact, but all these decisions became public.
“The fact someone is trying to say votes are being hidden somehow is just absurd,” Wheeler said.
During an interview, Wheeler said he was careful to ensure that his later recorded vote, usually in opposition, did not affect a contract’s approval or rejection.
Sununu served on the council with Wheeler during 2015-16 and said he had no idea this practice had taken place until Warmington brought the issue to his office and the AG a few weeks ago.
“I think they need to refine the Manual of Procedures for this to be consistent going forward,” Sununu told reporters after the meeting.
“Councilor Warmington brought up some good points with regards to transparency. At what point can you bring in a more vocalized vote; when does that timeline end?”
Councilors Janet Stevens, R-Rye, and Warmington said they would support changing the manual to compel councilors to register opposition at the time an item is considered.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, said in more than two decades on the council, state Senate and House of Representatives that he never cast a vote except in “real time.”
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, warned changing the policy, however, could end up requiring a recorded vote on each item of an agenda that typically is more than 100 contracts.
Formella said his research concluded the action of Wheeler and others did not violate either the state’s Right-to-Know Law or past legal precedent.
It’s worth noting, Formella said, that once Sununu declares at the council table a contract has been approved, Wheeler’s vote submitted for the meeting minutes cannot nullify that declaration.
Wheeler or any of the five can ask the council to reconsider any previous vote it has taken, he said.