CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed bills to raise the state’s minimum wage, expand renewable energy subsidies and block his alternative learning program for public schools.
Since 2010, New Hampshire has had no state minimum wage so businesses must meet the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.
Sununu said employers would be forced to eliminate jobs or give employees fewer hours in the midst of dealing with the economy’s coronavirus-caused downturn of the economy.
“Now is exactly the wrong time to pursue policies that will reduce the chances of Granite Staters being able to get back to work, and that will further hinder our employers who are already struggling in this global pandemic,” Sununu wrote.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, authored the bill, which would have raised the wage rate to $10 next Jan. 1 and $12 an hour on Jan. 1, 2023.
The renewable energy bill would raise how much electricity power generators must buy in alternative sources, such as solar, hydro and biomass or make payments into a renewable energy fund.
Sununu said this measure was even worse for consumers than a similar one he vetoed last year.
Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut have promoted the Learn Everywhere program the Board of Education has approved, which allows school districts to adopt alternative programs that can receive credit towards high school graduation.
The bill Sununu vetoed would have required the state have vetting and application mandates before school districts could approve any such program.
Meanwhile, Sununu did sign three other measures, including one (HB 1182) that contains the 10-year highway program that sets the construction schedule for state, federal and local construction projects that receive financial support.