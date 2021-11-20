The future is female.
In Manchester, the phrase made popular by Hillary Clinton in 2017 is much more than a slogan on bumper stickers, T-shirts or hashtags.
City voters made history on Nov. 2, electing five women — four newcomers and one incumbent — to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Come January, Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw, who has served 12 years, will be joined by aldermen-elect Mary Sullivan Heath in Ward 7, Erin Kelly in Ward 12, Christine Fajardo in Ward 4, and at-large member June Trisciani — the largest number of women to serve on the board at one time.
Some are political veterans. Others are newcomers. All are Democrats.
Will fewer boys equal less noise at meetings known for cantankerous exchanges? Time will tell.
One thing’s certain: They are eager to get to work.
The five women joined Mayor Joyce Craig and a Union Leader reporter at City Hall last week for a roundtable discussion on what the next two years might look like with so many new — and female — faces around the dais.
Their responses have been edited for space.
Q: What led each of you to decide to run for office?
Heath: “There wasn’t any opposition for alderman in Ward 7. It occurred to me that there’s so many things we’re trying to do in the city of Manchester, and we need people to come together, come to common ground on the issues, and then move forward. And so often we just get stuck. Manchester is a great place and I want to be part of the conversation, especially about housing and schools of course.”
Fajardo: “How are we supposed to move forward if we just keep clinging to the same ways of thinking? I think it’s important that we have members who are willing to evolve, and willing to take chances. I think there’s strength in the volume of that mindset and I think that’s what we are excited to accomplish together.”
Trisciani: “I think it’s a common thread with all of us. Being born and raised in Manchester, when my husband and I talked about it, I swore I would never run for office. That changed fairly quickly. There seemed to always be so much fighting on the board and everybody seemed to lose sight of the fact that we’re all here to do what’s best for Manchester. What I found refreshing was when I was at people’s doors, I would have people who would start a conversation with, ‘Oh I’m pro-life, I don’t even want to talk to you,’ and I was like, ‘But what does that have to do with what we’re doing in Manchester?’ In 30 minutes you can bring the conversation around. We all want the same things. We all want a better city.”
Kelly: “The fighting...it was just so hard. It felt like it was so hard to get anything done. Working in a nonprofit in Manchester, I’ve had a lot of opportunities to interface with the board. And I can either stand on the sideline and be annoyed and frustrated by the way they’re making decisions or not making decisions, or I can throw my hat in the ring and run for office and try to be part of the decision-making so we can move the city forward. Like many of you, I looked at the board and thought this board really doesn’t represent our community anymore.”
Trisciani: “And the voters chose that.”
Craig: “These women worked incredibly hard to win these seats. And I think that voters saw your dedication and determination and how much you wanted it and that’s why you’re here, and you also bring such a wealth of knowledge, different aspects to the board that are not represented. So it’s wonderful to have women representing wards in the city of Manchester. but these women worked hard, bringing experience to the table with an open mind on how to address complex issues and really move the city forward. So it’s an exciting time for us.”
Trisciani: “I mean, the board hasn’t changed over for a while. I think you’ve now got a group of very intelligent women, we’ve all had great careers to this point, and we’ve all done different things, we all love Manchester. We’re all here for the common good. I think that’s just going to change the perspective and the thought process of how we move forward.”
Fajardo: “I feel like we’re already talking about the expertise that each of us bring and are learning from each other and working together to build our knowledge banks so we can make informed decisions for the city.”
Trisciani: “Most of the existing aldermen have reached out to us and they see it as a refreshing change that we’re already talking and we know each other’s areas of expertise. We can call each other at any time if we need that, and I think that’s going to be critically important. We’ve also become friends. I’m excited for the partnership. No one person does this alone.”
Q: What was it like on Election Night when you realized you won?
Fajardo: “It was like a wave of, ‘Yessssss!’ It was affirmation.”
Trisciani: “I did not think it was possible to laugh, cry and hyperventilate at the same time. You can experience all of that range of emotions when you’re watching the results come in and trying to figure out the numbers.”
Fajardo: “I was not in my own home, so I kept the range of my emotions very mellow.”
Kelly: “I think one of the greatest compliments for me was the fact the New Hampshire High School Democrats campaigned for me. One of the things that came into play for me during my campaign was identity politics. I didn’t really talk about the fact that I identify as part of the LGBTQ community and am the first openly gay alderman on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, but it mattered to those kids and that was one of the reasons those students campaigned for me, because they need to see the LGBTQ community is represented in their city politics as well.”
Q: Many of you mentioned the fighting that occurs at meetings. There’s something to be said for women in leadership roles, or “lowering the testosterone level in the room” as they say. Do women work better together than men?
Heath: “I think women are problem-solvers. We’re about finding solutions to problems. We talked about meetings that go on forever...we need to come to conclusions, and we need to take action. Fighting doesn’t solve anything, it just is a waste of time.”
Trisciani: “And we might not always agree on everything, but we’ve built this level of mutual respect and worked together throughout this whole campaign. There’s a level of respect and having the discussions to actually achieve goals rather than yelling at each other and screaming at each other.”
Fajardo: “I’ve been in corporate America for a while, and that stuff doesn’t fly. You have to sit across from people that you disagree with and you have to find a solution ... the bottom line depends on it, and there’s no space for raising the temperature. And there are a lot of people who I think rely on that type of personal brand — I know I have taken pride over the years in developing my own brand as a temperature-lowerer.”
Heath: “Manchester has so much potential, but we also have problems — housing, we know we have homeless people, but you know what, let’s just figure it out. I used to tell my kids, figure it out. That’s what we need to do here. We don’t need to yell at each other, or call each other bad names. We just need to say what we are about, what do we need to do and how do we do it.
Kelly: “I don’t know if its about being women, but I do think we have this opportunity to make choices and be intentional how we behave, taking responsibility for our behavior and being able to have tough conversations, but doing that in a way that is professional and respectful. I think we have enough experience and expertise behind us in all our corners of the world to be able to come together and have those hard conversations in ways that are productive and constructive.”
Shaw: “On social media, sometimes you get someone saying, ‘Oh, she’s a woman.’ I never play the ‘woman’ card. It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female, you’re fighting for a cause. It doesn’t matter what you are. What matters is your honesty, your integrity and your loyalty to your constituents. That’s the card that I always play.”
Q: Do you think people watching you work over the upcoming term may be inspired to run for office?
Fajardo: “When leadership looks like the community it represents, so many opportunities and so many perspectives are opened. Not just for women...for young people, for people of color, anybody else who’s out there and thinking I wish my leadership looked and speaks like me.”