KASTANIES, Greece — Teargas and smoke bombs clouded a border crossing between Greece and Turkey on Saturday as tensions persisted about thousands of migrants massed at the frontier trying to force their way into the European Union.
A Reuters reporter near the crossing at Kastanies said the projectiles were being fired from Turkey toward Greek police. Some teargas was also fired by Greek police during intermittent exchanges during the day.
In early evening, Greek police deployed water cannons to douse fires lit along the border fence.
Thousands of migrants have been trying to get into EU member Greece since Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would no longer try to keep them on its territory as agreed in 2016 with Brussels in return for billions of euros in aid.
Turkey argued it could no longer contain the hundreds of thousands of migrants it hosts, especially with the likelihood of more refugees fleeing intense fighting in northwestern Syria, but Greece is trying to keep the migrants out.