A group of men who identified themselves by flyers as being part of the white supremacist group the Patriot Front marched through the heart of downtown Boston Saturday afternoon, sparking a confrontation.
A call came in at around 12:30 p.m. that a group had gone up to a rental truck parked in the area of the Haymarket MBTA station and off-loaded a number of shields and flags. Many were U.S. flags, with at least one flown upside-down and many showing just the 13 stars in a circle for the original U.S. colonies, as well as flags featuring different designs.
Many flags had what appeared to be the fasces symbol, or the symbol that represented Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party.
“If you truly wish for safety, you will have it. But you can take nothing else with you,” an unmasked member of the group said through a bullhorn when the group stopped in front of the Boston Public Library among shouts from onlookers. “Not your home, not your family, not your liberty. There you will be alone with your safety in a rotted world.”
While the unmasked member of the group looks like Thomas Ryan Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who founded the group, the Herald could not independently verify his identity. A request for comment sent Saturday afternoon to the group’s official channel on the social media platform Gab was not returned.
One Black man was seen tangling with the groups as tempers flared, the Herald observed. No arrests or citations were disclosed by the Boston Police Department or the Massachusetts State Police by 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Mayor Michelle Wu responded with a tweet: “To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for.”
The group decamped at around 1:30 p.m. at Back Bay Station, according to a Herald photographer, where they then packed their materials back into a rental truck and left on the T.
“I’m outraged and disgusted at the white supremacist group protesting today in Boston,” City Council president Ed Flynn, who represents the area of the city the group marched, told the Herald. “It’s critical to call out hate and intimidation when we see it, educate children on horrors of the past and stand with the Jewish community, our immigrant neighbors and communities of color.”
Photos from the scene show that many, if not most, of the group were dressed in matching khaki pants and navy or dark-colored polo shirts and wore bandanas or a like covering over their lower faces and were wearing sunglasses and ball caps.
As of 1:14 p.m., they had marched down Commonwealth Avenue and turned toward Dartmouth Street toward Boylston before stopping in the area of the Boston Public Library, according to a Herald photographer.
The Patriot Front, a group described as a white nationalist or white supremacist organization by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“Since 2019, Patriot Front has been responsible for the vast majority of white supremacist propaganda distributed in the United States,” the ADL wrote in its profile of the group. “One of the United States’ most visible white supremacist groups, Patriot Front participates in localized ‘flash demonstrations’ across the nation.”