Thich Nhat Hanh, a Buddhist monk who sought to apply the principles of his faith to the problems of the world and developed a worldwide following through his teachings and writings while living in exile for decades from his native Vietnam, died Jan. 22 at a Buddhist temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95.
The death was announced in a statement by the Plum Village community, a monastery he founded in France. The cause was not disclosed, but he had a debilitating stroke in 2014.
Thich Nhat Hanh, who was perhaps the world’s most renowned Buddhist monk after the Dalai Lama, often wrote and spoke about the Buddhist notion of “mindfulness,” or being fully attentive to one’s thoughts, actions and surroundings at every moment.
“Mindfulness is to be aware of everything you do every day,” he wrote in one of his nearly 100 books. “Mindfulness is a kind of light that shines upon all your thoughts, all your feelings, all your actions and all your words.”
(His monk’s name, Nhat Hanh, is pronounced “N’yaht Hahn,” and “Thich,” pronounced “tick,” is a title similar to “reverend.” Most of his followers called him “Thay,” pronounced “tie,” which means “teacher.”)
Fluent in English, French and other languages, he led Buddhist workshops and spiritual retreats for international leaders, members of Congress, the World Bank and Silicon Valley technology companies. He was with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1966 when King criticized U.S. involvement in the war in Vietnam.
Starting in the 1950s, when war began to tear apart Vietnam, Thich Nhat Hanh aimed to use his Buddhist beliefs to bring the different factions together. During those years, he developed the concept of “engaged Buddhism,” in which his faith’s teachings could be used to promote humanistic practices in education, health care and politics. His ideas were not popular with traditional Buddhist monks, who typically stayed out of public life and practiced their faith in monasteries.
Thich Nhat Hanh described the ideas behind engaged Buddhism in a 1965 book, “Vietnam: Lotus in a Sea of Fire,” which was read widely around the world.
After studying and teaching in the United States in the early 1960s, he returned to Vietnam in 1964, as the fighting in his homeland grew more intense. He organized the School of Youth Social Service, which recruited 10,000 young volunteers to build schools and medical facilities and to restore villages that had been damaged by bombings.
Nhat Hanh and several other monks once paddled up a river, with gunfire on both sides, to deliver food and medical supplies to victims of the war. They did not take sides with combatants from either Communist North Vietnam or U.S.-supported South Vietnam.
“When bombs begin to fall on people, you cannot stay in the meditation hall all the time,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2010. “Meditation is about the awareness of what is going on, not only in your body and in your feelings, but all around you.”