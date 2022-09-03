Funeral of Soviet Union's last leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow

Irina Virganskaya, daughter of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, is presented with the flag from her father's coffin during his funeral at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow on Saturday. 

 Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW - Thousands of Russians filed past the open casket of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, on Saturday with many saying they wanted to honor his memory as "a peacemaker" who dismantled totalitarianism and gave them their freedom.

Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union from 1985-1991, died on Tuesday aged 91. His body lay in state in the grand Hall of Columns in central Moscow in the tradition of previous Soviet leaders, including Vladimir Lenin and Josef Stalin.