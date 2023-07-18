Mass protests against judicial overhaul as Israelis launch 'Day of National Resistance', in Jerusalem

People demonstrate on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

 RONEN ZVULUN

TEL AVIV -- Israeli protesters blocked highways and briefly mobbed the stock exchange on a "Day of Disruption" on Tuesday as legislators prepared to ratify one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's disputed judicial bills before parliament goes on summer recess.

Thousands poured onto the streets in rallies across the country, many waving Israeli flags, and police reported at least a half-dozen highways had been blocked.