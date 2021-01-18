Three candidates will be vying to fill the seat left vacant by state Rep. Dick Hinch, who died last month after contracting COVID-19.
Facing off in the special election in Merrimack will be Republican Bill Boyd, Democrat Wendy Thomas and Independent Stephen Hollenberg, a member of the American Solidarity Party.
Hinch, a Republican and seven-term member of the House, died Dec. 9, which was about one week after he was sworn in as speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Since a primary election will not be necessary, the general election is slated to take place on April 13.
Boyd, a four-term town councilor in Merrimack, is a graduate of Boston College and a real estate title examiner by trade.
“Dick Hinch was not just a beloved and trusted public servant to the town of Merrimack, he was also a beloved and trusted husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and mentor to the many people that live here in town, including myself,” Boyd said in a news release.
“So, this moment is very bittersweet for me because I can neither replace nor succeed Dick Hinch. However, I put forth and offer my name to the community of Merrimack as a committed local leader, with a strong record of problem-solving, responsible budgeting and advocating for Merrimack, looking to serve our community in Concord while continuing the very same leadership and constituent commitment Speaker Hinch brought daily to Concord in his service to us,” he added.
Aside from serving as town councilor, Boyd is also a representative on the local planning board, the Nashua Regional Planning Commission and the New Hampshire Drinking Water and Groundwater Advisory Commission.
Thomas, a former state representative, has been active in helping to remediate Merrimack’s drinking water problems and trying to protect citizens from PFAS exposure. She is currently involved in presenting a PFAS transition plan for the Biden administration to New Hampshire’s delegates.
“Everyone needs to lessen their PFAS load and these forever chemicals must be removed from our environment. I plan to continue working with our national delegation advocating for the regulation and elimination of PFAS in our environment,” Thomas said in a statement.
Thomas is the executive director for The New Hampshire Challenge, where she works to advocate for those with disabilities and their families.
“Especially now, during this pandemic, we need to make sure that New Hampshire’s disabled community, one of our most vulnerable populations, is protected and supported,” she said.
Hollenberg, who has lived in Merrimack since 2013, was a former biochemistry researcher who is now a stay-at-home dad for his three sons.
“I have been very disappointed recently with our two choices between Republican and Democrat that neither of them seems to hit the mark on what I think are the best values for our country and for our state,” said Hollenberg, whose platform focuses on “whole life.”
He hopes to reduce the number of abortions in New Hampshire by improving access to free prenatal care, adoption services, healthcare, housing and daycare.
Hollenberg, who is active with the Community Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Nashua, said he is excited to bring another choice to the table for voters. He is a volunteer with the International Institute of New England, the Adult Learning Center in Nashua and works as an Uber driver from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to ensure that bar patrons have a safe ride home.