Results from last week’s town meeting across New Hampshire:
Belmont
Approved: Town budget of $8.3M and $750,000 for Highway Reconstruction and Maintenance
Defeated: Change in amount of Land Use Change Tax in Conservation Fund from 100% to 50%
Elected: Ruth P. Mooney to board of selectmen; Sharon Ciampi and David Dunham to zoning board
CamptonElected: Nicholas Coates and Sharon L. Davis to board of selectmen; Amanda Dileo-Guilbert and Daniel Werman to school board
Business meeting: Wednesday, May 12, 6:30 p.m., Campton Elementary School
Gilmanton
Approved: Town budget of $4,266,615 and replacement of Crystal Lake Bridge over Nelson Brook for $1.6M
Elected: Evan Collins to board of selectmen
Littleton
Approved: Town budget of $10.3M and Water and Light Department budget of $9.6M
Defeated: $15,000 for a design charrette of the Apthorp area
Elected: Carrie L. Gendreau to board of selectmen; Sara McGiver, Leslie Walker, and Sarah E. Cloutier to library board of trustees
New Hampton
Approved: Town budget of $3.1M and $3,284 to purchase PPE
Elected: Bruce Harvey and Eric Shaw to board of selectmen
Pittsfield
Approved: Town budget of $4.8M, $101,300 for a backhoe, $45,000 for a police cruiser, $20,000 for sidewalk improvements, additions to capital reserve funds, a contract with town employees, and zoning ordinances to prohibit mobile homes downtown and to expand types of residences permitted on a single property
Defeated: Zoning ordinance relaxing restrictions on storage containers on residential properties
Elected: Jim Adams to board of selectmen; Erica Anne Anthony to town clerk; Raymond Ramsey to planning board
Plymouth
Elected: Ted Wisniewski to board of selectmen
Business meeting: April 17, 9 a.m.-noon, Plymouth Elementary School
Thornton
Elected: Peter Laufenberg and Marianne Peabody to board of selectmen
Tilton
Elected: Patricia Consentino and Scott Ruggles to board of selectmen