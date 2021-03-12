Results from last week’s town meeting across New Hampshire:

Belmont

Approved: Town budget of $8.3M and $750,000 for Highway Reconstruction and Maintenance

Defeated: Change in amount of Land Use Change Tax in Conservation Fund from 100% to 50%

Elected: Ruth P. Mooney to board of selectmen; Sharon Ciampi and David Dunham to zoning board

CamptonElected: Nicholas Coates and Sharon L. Davis to board of selectmen; Amanda Dileo-Guilbert and Daniel Werman to school board

Business meeting: Wednesday, May 12, 6:30 p.m., Campton Elementary School

Gilmanton

Approved: Town budget of $4,266,615 and replacement of Crystal Lake Bridge over Nelson Brook for $1.6M

Elected: Evan Collins to board of selectmen

Littleton

Approved: Town budget of $10.3M and Water and Light Department budget of $9.6M

Defeated: $15,000 for a design charrette of the Apthorp area

Elected: Carrie L. Gendreau to board of selectmen; Sara McGiver, Leslie Walker, and Sarah E. Cloutier to library board of trustees

New Hampton

Approved: Town budget of $3.1M and $3,284 to purchase PPE

Elected: Bruce Harvey and Eric Shaw to board of selectmen

Pittsfield

Approved: Town budget of $4.8M, $101,300 for a backhoe, $45,000 for a police cruiser, $20,000 for sidewalk improvements, additions to capital reserve funds, a contract with town employees, and zoning ordinances to prohibit mobile homes downtown and to expand types of residences permitted on a single property

Defeated: Zoning ordinance relaxing restrictions on storage containers on residential properties

Elected: Jim Adams to board of selectmen; Erica Anne Anthony to town clerk; Raymond Ramsey to planning board

Plymouth

Elected: Ted Wisniewski to board of selectmen

Business meeting: April 17, 9 a.m.-noon, Plymouth Elementary School

Thornton

Elected: Peter Laufenberg and Marianne Peabody to board of selectmen

Tilton

Elected: Patricia Consentino and Scott Ruggles to board of selectmen

