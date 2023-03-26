Due to a snowstorm March 14, many communities postponed their town and school elections. Here’s when and where to vote on town and school district issues in select communities around the state, and where to access town and school district warrants.
Town and school: www.alton.nh.gov
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; St. Katharine Drexel Church
Town: www.amherstnh.gov
School:www.sau39.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Souhegan High School
Town: www.barrington.nh.gov
School: www.sau74.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Barrington Middle School
Town: www.bedfordnh.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bedford High School
Budgetary Town Meeting was held March 15 as scheduled.
Town: www.brooklinenh.us
School: www.sau41.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Captain Samuel Douglass Academy
Town Meeting: March 29, 7 p.m.; Captain Samuel Douglass Academy
Town: www.ci.durham.nh.us
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oyster River High School
Town: www.farmington.nh.us
School: www.sau61.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Town Hall
Town: www.gilmantonnh.org
School: gilmanton.sau79.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Gilmanton Academy
Town: www.goffstown.com
School: www.goffstown.k12.nh.us
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m; GHS and Bartlett Elementary
Town: www.hollisnh.org
School: www.sau41.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lawrence Barn
Town: www.hooksett.org
School: hooksett.sau15.net
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; David R. Cawley Middle School
Town: www.hudsonnh.gov
School: www.sau81.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Hudson Community Center (ward 1), Alvirne High School, (ward 2)
Town: www.townofjaffrey.com
School: sau47.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Conant High School
Town Meeting: March 18, 9 a.m., Conant High School
Town: www.leenh.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Lee Public Safety Complex
Town: townofmadbury.com
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Madbury Town Hall
Town Meeting: March 28, 7 p.m.; Madbury Town Hall
Town: www.milford.nh.gov
School: www.milfordk12.org
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Milford High School
Town: www.raymondnh.gov
School: www.sau33.com
Town and school ballot vote: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Iber Holmes Gove Middle School
Town: www.rindgenh.org
School: sau47.org
Town and school ballot voting: March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Rindge Memorial School
