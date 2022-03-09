Voters fill out their ballots at Bedford High School on Tuesday. Bedford voters were deciding on the hotly contested Zoning Amendment 3, which was added to the ballot via citizen petition. The amendment seeks to limit the size of medical clinics in the town’s “Performance Zone,” which would directly affect Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health’s proposal for a new clinic. The petitioners said the amendment has to do with maximizing tax revenue in the main commercial district.
Bedford residents overwhelmingly supported a zoning amendment which will limit the expansion of larger medical centers in part of town.
The amendment appeared to be aimed at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, which owns 14-acres in the town’s Performance Zone and is looking to expand its services. The zone runs along South River Road, and includes Whole Foods and the Market and Main development.
In all, 3,222 voted in favor of the amendment and 1,772 against it in Tuesday's election.
Amendment 3, which was brought forth by citizen petition, limits medical clinics in the town’s Performance Zone to no more than two stories, including below grade, with a total building size not to exceed 20,000 square feet. Waivers can be obtained from the planning board if the group agrees to pay full taxes.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock, a nonprofit and the state’s largest private employer, has plans to build a 40,000- to 45,000-square-foot building off Kilton Road.
Petitioners said the amendment has to do with making sure the town maximizes tax revenue in its main commercial district.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic sued the town in 2020 after being denied a charitable property tax exemption for its property at 25 South River Road, which in part prompted the citizen petition.
A group from Dartmouth-Hitchcock, DocsAgainst3.com, opposed the amendment saying it will limit patient choice and convenient access, restrict competition in a dangerous and arbitrary way and force patients to travel outside the community.