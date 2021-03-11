Bedford voters on Wednesday approved the allocation of $2 million in surplus funds to acquire land and design a future public safety building, but several residents said the money should have been returned to the taxpayers instead.
During the budgetary town meeting, town officials said they are hoping to soon purchase property for either a new fire station, police station or combined safety complex in order to alleviate space constraints within the existing safety complex.
Voters were asked to support appropriating $3,049,050 into various capital reserve funds -- with $947,050 of that amount from new taxation, $2 million from the unassigned fund balance and $102,000 from the sewer fund.
The proposal, which allocates $2 million for the future land acquisition and building design for the building, raised significant debate among voters.
“You are asking us to approve this money for a facility we have no idea how much it is going to cost,” said Chris Ware, adding the town must be thoughtful with its revenues and expenses given the ongoing pandemic.
Bill Foote, a local school board member, said he has no problem with the construction of a new safety complex, but argued that the initiative should be brought forward as a bond so that voters can consider it separately.
“The fact is, you are taking $2 million of money that should go to reduce taxes first to buy something that you just want to do because you want to do it,” said Foote.
Tammy Penny, finance director, said the town used $2.3 million from the unassigned fund balance to reduce taxes in 2020, adding the account can be utilized for one-time purchases such as land acquisition.
The current safety complex along Route 101, which houses both the police department, fire department and public works department, is inadequate for the needs of the community, said Denise Ricciardi, town councilor.
“This is not a want, it is a true need,” she said of a new facility. There are structural deficiencies within the existing safety complex, there is a lack of privacy, inadequate security, not enough interview space, command vehicles must be stored outside, the sally port is too small and the locker rooms need updating, said Ricciardi.
In addition, she said there are ongoing sewer and plumbing issues that have required police and fire personnel to sometimes use outdoor porta potties in the winter.
“We have to do this now with the savings,” echoed Sue Thomas, newly elected town councilor. Thomas said it is virtually impossible to purchase property if the money is not already set aside.
But several residents maintained that reserve funds should be used to offset the tax rate -- especially this year because of the pandemic.
“The $2 million is still costing us,” said Becky Soule. “ … It is being used as a slush fund.”
Joseph Hoebeke of Bedford, the chief of police in Hollis, voiced support for the project.
In Hollis, there are 30 employees working in a 10,500 square feet police and dispatch center, he said, explaining Bedford police, fire and public works employees are operating in an 8,900 square feet facility with twice the number of workforce.
“This is a problem. It is a problem not only for the police department, it is also a problem for the fire department,” said Hoebeke.
Others noted that the town previously purchased property at 4 Sunset Lane with the intention of converting it into a future fire substation, yet that never came to fruition when voters rejected the proposal. The town still owns the property that is now being leased to another entity. The land on Sunset Lane could potentially still be utilized, according to David Gilbert, chairman of the town council.
“These facilities don’t meet our requirements and we have stuffed everybody in there since 1994. We have had at least twice as many employees and the number of fire calls has almost tripled, and the square footage hasn’t changed. It is a problem and we need to fix it,” said Gilbert.
Others, including Robert Kant suggested that this is not the right time to use $2 million in surplus to acquire land.
This is the time to be conservative with spending, said Kant.
Voters ultimately supported the appropriation of $3,049,050 into various capital reserve funds, including the $2 million in reserves for the land acquisition and building design. Voters also adopted a $33.4 million town operating budget.