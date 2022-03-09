BELMONT — Voters on Tuesday rejected six of eight petitioned warrant articles, including one calling for the firing of Police Chief Mark Lewandoski, but approved enlarging the Board of Selectmen from three to five members and a ban on the retail sale of cats and dogs bred in commercial “mills.”
The article to “terminate” Lewandoski failed by a vote of 582-196 and was moot regardless, Town Clerk/Tax Collector Cynthia DeRoy said Wednesday, because the police chief is appointed by the Board of Selectmen, not elected by voters.
The petitioned articles that were successful, however, are legally binding, she said, and will be enacted.
Lewandoski, according to published accounts, ran afoul of some voters because of fliers and signs that prior to the 2020 Town Meeting advocated bonding $3.5 million for a new police station.
Voters approved the bond but subsequently the Attorney General’s Office last November sent the town a letter ordering it to cease and desist in what was described as a violation of “electioneering law.”
In addition to defeating the petitioned article to remove Lewandoski, voters Tuesday also rejected another petitioned article that might have prevented the town from being in the same situation in the future.
By a vote of 320 in favor to 459 opposed, voters rejected an article that would have forbidden “…the use of public resources, official channels or public personnel, to market or otherwise promote, in any way, explicitly or implicitly,” any proposal except in a manner that is “neutral in nature and permitting discussion for and against such a proposal.”
Voters defeated a petitioned article to discontinue the Municipal Facilities Capital Reserve Fund and also to prohibit imposing “medical limitations” upon a person, including but not limited to “vaccination, face masks, physical distancing or medical testing” except after a hearing in Superior Court that finds “such individual poses a serious threat to public health.”
A petitioned article to move the town elections from the second Tuesday in March to the second Tuesday in May failed 616-162, while one that would require the town to use paper ballots in all elections and for the ballots to be counted by hand failed 466-314.
The article to enlarge the Board of Selectmen passed 409-375”
By a vote of 453- 320, voters authorized the Board of Selectmen to inform the town’s legislative delegation and Gov. Chris Sununu of their opposition to “the retail sale of dogs and cats in pet stores in the town.”
The article said the resolution “is necessary because the majority of dogs and cats sold in pet stores are sourced from large-scale, inhumane commercial breeding facilities commonly called ‘puppy mills.’”