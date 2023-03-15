Jon Swan, the founder of Save Forest Lake and chairman of the Dalton Conservation Commission, stands Wednesday with a sign that called for Dalton voters at Tuesday’s Town Meeting to abolish his commission as well as the town’s planning board. Opponents, including Swan, feared that if the articles passed, it would facilitate a proposal to build a landfill near the state park.
The entrance to Forest Lake State Park on Wednesday, a day after voters at Dalton Town Meeting defeated warrant articles that would have abolished the town’s planning board and conservation commission.
DALTON — As opponents of a proposed regional landfill celebrated the defeat of warrant articles at Tuesday’s town meeting, which they feared would let the project advance, the developer said plans for the Granite State Landfill will continue to move forward.
Based in Rutland, Vermont, Casella Waste Systems wants to build the Granite State Landfill because the North Country Environmental Services (NCES) landfill, which it owns and operates in nearby Bethlehem, is running out of capacity.
On Wednesday, in a response for comment on the defeat of articles that would have abolished Dalton’s planning board and conservation commission -- and in that way, possibly made it easier for to get town approval for the Granite State Landfill -- Jeff Weld, Casella’s director of communications, acknowledged that voters had spoken.
“As is the case with any local election, voters are offered a chance to have their say on issues that are important to them and to weigh in on the performance of the officials elected to serve them,” Weld said.
Weld said Casella has “excellent working relationships with local select boards, planning boards, and conservation commissions throughout the Northeast and as we continue to develop the Granite State Landfill project in Dalton we hope to build that same kind of relationship with town officials there.”
According to Dalton Town Clerk Jeanette Charon, 96 voters said “no” to abolishing the conservation commission, while 63 said “yes.” As to abolishing the planning board, 192 voters said “no” versus 131 who said “yes,” said Charon. Voters did approve, 187 to 133, an article that requires planning board members to be elected rather than appointed.
Jon Swan, chair of the Dalton Conservation Commission, who has opposed the Granite State Landfill since it was announced four years ago, said the defeat of the articles represented moments where “common sense prevailed.”
The founder of Save Forest Lake -- an organization that has lobbied against the landfill because of its potential negative effects on the environment, property values, quality of life and also because of its proximity to Forest Lake State Park -- Swan said the defeat of the articles is a win for residents and visitors who enjoy and want to protect Dalton’s beauty and natural resources.
Currently being sued by Casella in Coos County Superior Court for defamation, Swan said the company slinked into Dalton in 2019 like “an invader” and that it waited to offer the town a host-community agreement.
That agreement, which was presented to the board of selectmen, is worth about $71 million in payments and services, said Swan, who noted, however, that to date Casella has not filed an application with the town to build the landfill. The landfill would also require state and federal approvals.
Swan said the defeat of the warrant articles should be a further message to Casella that its landfill is not wanted in Dalton.
In addition to the local opposition, he noted there has been a growing number of legislative efforts about the landfill and to the siting of landfills near state parks.
Swan said the sting of an unsuccessful attempt by him and Adam Finkel, an alternate member of the Planning Board, to get a judge to strike the abolishment articles from the Town Warrant, was offset by voters defeating them.
Swan said could now “double down on dumb” and continue to press the Granite State Landfill in Dalton, said Swan, or it could try to expand its landfill in Bethlehem. He said he was unaware if has a “Plan B” beyond those options.