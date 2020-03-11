The five-town Fall Mountain Regional School District remains intact as voters rejected a plan to allow Charlestown to leave.
Voters throughout the Fall Mountain district said no to the plan, with the vote totals on the withdrawal article at 2,620 to 611. Even Charlestown voters said no to the plan, with 905 votes against leaving to 509 in favor.
The state Board of Education gave Charlestown the go-ahead in January to put the withdrawal article on the school election warrant. A group of Charlestown residents has been working for a few years to create a separate Charlestown school district.
Fall Mountain is composed of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon, and Walpole and has been in existence since 1966. Over the years, Charlestown has taken on the bulk of the financial responsibility for the district. The town of about 5,000 residents now has an education tax rate of $24.02 per $1,000 in valuation.
Though Charlestown has the most voters in one town, the remaining towns have more than 8,000 people in total.
Under the terms of the withdrawal proposal, Charlestown would have created its own school district, and educate students in kindergarten through the eighth grade at the three schools in town.
The high school students would then still mostly go to Fall Mountain, which is located in Langdon, through a tuition agreement. Students and their families would also be able to choose to attend different high schools.