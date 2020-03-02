Former Chief Richard Lee said Monday he will return to his position if voters overturn selectmen and reinstate the one-man Croydon Police Department.
“You know, what would it be next time? Have the job for another year and end up fighting tooth and nail to keep it again. No thank you,” Lee said.
Lee was dismissed at the Feb. 18 selectmen's meeting and ordered to "immediately" hand over all of his town-issued gear. Lee responded by stripping down to his underwear and walking home from the meeting in a snowstorm.
Last year, residents pushed back against the board’s attempt to dissolve the department and go with a contract with the Newport Police Department, forcing a Special Town Meeting in May that many felt supported Lee.
Lee said the board is ignoring the May vote to push its own agenda.
“The town spoke at the Special Town Meeting and the current select board took matters into their own hands and did what they and a very, very small group of disgruntled citizens wanted: me gone because I did, in fact, do my job,” Lee said.
Even though the Croydon Police Department was dissolved during the controversial selectmen’s vote last month, funding for the department is still in the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget. If voters simply pass the proposed budget at the annual Town Meeting on March 14, the department would be back in operation, at least on paper.
Current Selectboard Chair Russell Edwards did not respond to questions about the budget proposal.
Brenda Williams, one of the candidates running to be elected to the board, said she wants to bring back the department even if Lee won’t return.
“I would love to have him back, and so would two-thirds of the town,” Williams said.
The select board did not have any public hearings on the proposed budget this year, Williams said. The board sent the Town Report for the coming Town Meeting to printers on the same day they voted to eliminate the department. The department is funded at $41,000 for the current fiscal year and the board approved $46,000 for the 2021 budget, which begins on July 1.
Edwards has said the board eliminated the department because it wanted to save money. However, without an amendment on the floor at Town Meeting, voters could re-fund the department by passing the proposed $517,509 town budget as presented by the board.
Edwards has said the town is going to rely on the New Hampshire State Police with Troop C in Keene for police coverage. Troop C Lt. Michael Kokoski said it could take up to 25 minutes for a trooper to respond to a call in Croydon, and Williams said that is too long to wait for an officer.
“It takes way too long for the state to get here,” she said.
Patrick Hayward, a write-in candidate for the board, wants to see a local department covering Croydon, a town of about 700 people, and not the State Police.
“The State Police is a great organization yet they don't know the town's people nor do they know their families,” Hayward said.
Whatever happens at the Town Meeting, Lee said he will not be involved in the town’s future.
“I had a very rewarding and satisfying 40-plus-year law enforcement career and I can not complain,” Lee said.