Jon Swan
Jon Swan, the founder of Save Forest Lake and chairman of the Dalton Conservation Commission, stands Wednesday with a sign that called for Dalton voters at Tuesday’s Town Meeting to abolish his commission as well as the town’s planning board. Opponents, including Swan, feared that if the articles passed, it would facilitate a proposal to build a landfill near the state park.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

DALTON — As opponents of a proposed regional landfill celebrated the defeat of warrant articles at Tuesday’s Town Meeting they feared would let the project advance, the developer said plans for the Granite State Landfill nonetheless continue to move forward.

Based in Rutland, Vermont, Waste Systems wants to build the Granite State Landfill because the North Country Environmental Services (NCES) landfill, which it owns and operates in nearby Bethlehem, is running out of room.