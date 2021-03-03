Merrimack voters will decide at the polls next month whether to abolish the school district’s 12-member budget committee.
“My rationale for wanting to eliminate the committee is to improve efficiency and public access to the budget process,” said Gary Krupp, former vice-chairman of the school budget committee.
Krupp spearheaded a citizen petition on the school district warrant asking voters to support his initiative.
“The budget committee has very little actual authority over the budget,” he said during Tuesday’s school deliberative session, describing it as a wasteful and ineffective board; a similar proposal was made to voters in 2012, however it was rejected.
The 12-member committee has been operating since 2006, however Krupp argues that the panel rarely makes changes to the budget. In addition, if changes to the budget were suggested by the group, the school board rarely listens to its recommendations, maintained Krupp.
Chuck Mower, chairman of the school budget committee, argued that his committee provides another set of eyes on school spending.
“We provide an excellent oversight that allows public access to information and public access in the decision-making process,” said Mower. “I personally believe we would be impoverished without it.”
While he acknowledged that the majority of the budget is connected to contractual obligations, there is a small discretionary portion of spending. Members of the school budget committee often provide perspective and raise innocent questions “that many of the experienced and more salty participants don’t ask,” said Mower, adding there is wonder in that inquiry that is both good and wholesome.
This year, the budget committee and school board are supporting a spending plan of $81,870,163, which will be considered by voters in April. This represents a 1.43 percent increase over the current budget, said Mower.
“This is a reasonable and prudent budget requesting the amount necessary to run our schools next year,” he said on Tuesday.
Voters are also being asked to approve a collective bargaining agreement with the Merrimack Educational Support Staff Association that seeks salary and benefit increases totaling about $780,000 throughout the next three years. If adopted, the contract would provide 3.25 percent raises during each of the next three years to custodians, mechanics, paraprofessionals, administrative assistants, kindergarten instructional assistants, tutors, library assistants and food service personnel.
“Some of the hardest working and least paid employees,” explained Shannon Barnes, school board member.
Voters will also be considering a 10-year lease agreement totaling $4 million to enhance ventilation and air flow throughout all of the local schools.
“There are 56 classrooms across the district that need to be addressed,” said Andy Schneider, school board member. According to Schneider, carbon dioxide levels in 56 classrooms are higher than recommended and need enhanced ventilation.
Voting day is April 13 in Merrimack.