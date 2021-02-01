A proposed three-year police contract in Goffstown is aimed to help recruit and retain patrolmen.
Voters are being asked to approve the collective bargaining agreement between the Goffstown Select Board and the New England Benevolent Police Association, Local 24. The proposal, along with several other warrant articles on the ballot and the town’s proposed operating budget of nearly $25 million, will be reviewed by voters during Thursday’s town deliberative session.
The town deliberative session, which was originally planned for Tuesday and postponed because of the snow, is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Goffstown High School gymnasium, 27 Wallace Road.
“When we went into negotiations with the patrol officers this time, improving recruitment and retention was very important,” said Town Administrator Derek Horne. “Over the last four years we have had 10 officers leave Goffstown, and five of those left to go to other police agencies.”
During exit interviews, it was apparent that wages played a factor in their decisions to leave, said Horne.
The new police contract for 21 patrol officers seeks an increase of $84,141 for 2021, $119,053 for 2022 and $68,106 for 2023.
In southern New Hampshire, the market for police officers is very competitive, with some municipalities offering higher starting wages and sign-on bonuses, said Horne. The newly proposed contract in Goffstown would, if approved by voters, increase the starting pay for patrolmen to $24.70 an hour — an increase of $2. This will place Goffstown police salaries in line with other communities, said Horne, adding the contract will also benefit existing patrolmen.
The town’s overall operating budget is proposed at $24,844,592, which is an increase of about 4.8% over the existing spending plan.
According to Cole Riel, chairman of the Goffstown Budget Committee, a significant portion of the increase is related to higher retirement rates starting in July, an overall 12.3% increase to health insurance rates and an extra $500,000 for the town’s road plan.
The Select Board, however, is proposing the use of surplus to maintain a low tax rate. While department heads are estimating a surplus of about $600,000 due to 2020 savings, the Select Board is proposing the use of an additional $1.4 million from the fund balance. If approved, it will allow a level tax rate at $8.24 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which represents just the town portion of the tax rate — without considering other proposed warrant articles that could alter that figure.
Voters will also be presented with a proposal to allow town officials to contract for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant from Federal Homeland Security that would fund four full-time firefighters.
“This is not for additional firefighters. We are looking to maintain our staffing,” explained Brian Allard, chief of the Goffstown Fire Department. The grant, if awarded, would cover the cost of four firefighters for three years; it would also enable the department to shift from its existing four full-time firefighters and two part-time firefighters per 24-hour shift to a new platform with five full-time firefighters and one part-time firefighter per shift.
“We are in a global pandemic, so our part-time people — some of them just don’t want to work in this pandemic,” acknowledged Allard.