Goffstown voters will consider a proposed 4% increase in the school district’s spending plan next month at the polls.
No changes were made to the recommended $47,743,102 budget during Saturday’s deliberative session. The proposal is a $1.7 million increase over the existing budget.
An increase in the district’s contribution to the New Hampshire Retirement System was a major factor in the rise, said Scott Gross, business administrator for the district.
The employer contribution went up 18% for teachers and 26% for staff, according to Gross, who said the total cost hike represents an increase of more than $730,000.
Other increases in the budget include additional special education costs, contractual obligations related to salaries and a 6% increase in health insurance costs, he said.
Revenues, though hard to predict because of the pandemic, are expected to be nearly $22.4 million, compared to the current year revenues of almost $22.5 million.
“I am hopeful that we will see a very stable revenue picture,” he said. Some federal grants are expected, he said.
If the budget passes, it would raise the school portion of the tax rate about a dollar per $1,000 of assessed valuation, from $13.47 to between $14.34 and $14.57, according to Gross.
Although this year’s enrollment was an anomaly, with some students being homeschooled or transferring elsewhere during the pandemic, Gross said the real estate market in Goffstown and New Boston remains strong.
In fact, he said, the district is experiencing some overcrowding in its elementary schools.
The district currently has 2,826 students enrolled, compared to 2,857 last year. The high school accounts for about 1,061 of those studentsm, compared to 1,073 last year.
“We have continued to struggle with space,” said Superintendent Brian Balke.
No classroom at Maple Avenue School or Bartlett Elementary School meets the standard required square footage for educational space, he said.
On the positive side, Gross said, the district’s cost per student is significantly lower than the state average.
It costs Goffstown about $14,400 to educate each of its elementary students compared to the state average of $17,188, and nearly $15,000 for each high school student vs. $16,776 statewide.
Voters also are being asked to transfer $200,000 in surplus funds to the school’s existing capital reserve fund.
Five candidates are vying for three open seats on the school board, including Shane Rozamus and Daniel Taylor and incumbents Jared Talbot, Ellen Vermokowitz and Virginia “Ginny” McKinnon.
The election is tentatively scheduled for March 9.