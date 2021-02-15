After failed efforts to pass proposed expansion projects in the past, Hampstead voters will be asked to consider a $9 million addition and $2.1 million renovation to Hampstead Central School.
The two big-ticket items aimed at addressing a space crunch and other building issues will appear on the ballot when voters head to the polls on March 9.
The school board has voted 3-2 to recommend voters approve the proposals.
The last time the board proposed an expansion was in 2019 when a nearly $8 million plan was defeated by a vote of 1,114 yes, 1,158 no; the plan needs a 60% majority to pass.
The rejection came after a $7.4 million proposal failed in 2018 and three others that were defeated in prior years.
School board member David Smith said the board decided to take a break last year and reassess the proposal.
While many schools have seen student population decreases in recent years, Smith said projections from the New England School Development Council (NESDEC) show an increase of about 135 students at the school over the next several years.
The school, which serves preschool through grade 4, currently has about 420 students, but NESDEC forecasts the school’s population to reach 555 by the 2027-2028 school year.
“We were on a decline for awhile, but what we’re seeing is there are a lot of people moving up here from the south. Every time we turn around we hear another family is moving in. I don’t know what’s going to happen in future years as we grow more,” he said.
With more people looking to move out of urban areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said the trend is likely to impact Hampstead.
The 17,590-square-foot expansion, which carries a price tag of $9,070,000, would include six new classrooms, the addition of a cafeteria, which now shares space with the gymnasium, a dedicated music room that’s separated from the noise from the cafeteria and gym classes, a more secure entry way, additional restrooms and other improvements.
The addition, which includes remodeling of other areas, would also address the limited space for servicing special education students.
“We literally use closet space. I could put my hand on one wall and reach the other wall,” Smith said, adding that the school would have to create classroom space in the library without the addition.
The renovation of the 1960s wing would feature an updated HVAC system and improvements that include roof replacement and new windows.
School board members Karen Yasenka and Jim Sweeney voted not to recommend the projects this year because they argued it wasn’t a good time, especially in the midst of a pandemic.
“It’s a matter of timing. I don’t think this is the year to do it,” said Yasenka, who has supported the expansion project in the past.
The proposals also come at a time when the Hampstead School District is reorganizing into a single school administrative unit after the Timberlane Regional School District voted last year to withdraw from SAU 55.
While the addition would be funded through a bond, the renovation project would be paid for by using $1,160,000 from a capital reserve fund with another $500,000 from a surplus, $245,000 included in the 2021-2022 school budget, and $190,000 to be encumbered from the 2020-2021 budget.
Because the renovation project requires a simple majority vote, Smith said he believes it will have a better shot of passing.
“We feel we have a very good chance to deliver a quality solution that provides for the needs of the students while also providing great value to the community,” Smith said.If approved, the tax impact for the addition would be 17 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation this fall, but it would increase to 76 cents in the fall of 2022. That means that the owner of a $200,000 home would see a tax increase of $34 this fall and $152 next year. The average cost in future years would be $142 a year. Those with a $400,000 home would see a $68 jump in the fall followed by a $304 increase in 2022. The cost in future years would average $284 a year.