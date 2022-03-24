HANOVER — Town residents in May will vote on requiring dogs to be leashed in public, the Select Board decided this week.
Town Manager Julia Griffin said the issue was brought to the Select Board by a resident whose children are often frightened by unleashed dogs encountered on the town’s vast trail system.
“We’re a very active community with a lot of trails both in town, close to neighborhoods, as well as outside of town,” Griffin said Wednesday. “There are just a lot of dog owners in this part of the state, in part because there are so many great places to walk with your dog.”
On the other hand, she said, not everyone is comfortable around dogs and coming across an unleashed dog along a hiking trail is frightening to some people.
“No matter how many times you say they are friendly, if you are not someone who is comfortable with dogs or likes dogs you don’t have a choice, they are in your face,” Griffin said.
The warrant article would ask voters to adopt the state statute (RSA 466:30-a) which gives towns the authority to establish leash requirements for all dogs while not on their owners’ property. Warnings and fines could be issued and would be based on the nuisance dog state statute, Griffin said.
However, there are a few issues with enforcing the state law, she said. The state law has loopholes to leashing including if the “dog is hunting, where training is being conducted, where trials are being held, or where the dog is guarding, working, or herding livestock,” according to the RSA.
Another issue with the ordinance, Griffin said, is that the town police force would not have time to patrol for violations.
“It’s going to be enforced on a complaint basis and that’s never fun,” Griffin said. “It pits neighbor against neighbor. It’s not easily enforceable off-road. And we don’t want to create a false sense of security — ‘don’t worry all dogs will be leashed.’”
In her research, Griffin said the town had adopted a dog ordinance with a leash requirement several decades ago, but that ordinance was rescinded in the spring of 1996.
“It would appear the ordinance was rescinded because the town had never sought Town Meeting authorization to implement a dog leashing requirement,” Griffin said in a memo to the Select Board ahead of Monday’s meeting.
The board’s proposed ordinance is also on the agenda for the board’s pre-Town Meeting public hearing on Monday, April 4, Griffin said.
“They can always make a final decision (to remove it) if they change their minds,” she said.
Town Meeting is Tuesday, May 10.