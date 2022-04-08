HANOVER -- A warrant article that would have the town of Hanover adopt a leash law was pulled from the ballot by the Select Board at its deliberative session.
Last month, at the behest of a resident whose children are often frightened by unleashed dogs encountered on the town’s vast trail system, selectmen placed a proposed dog leash ordinance on the May Town Meeting warrant.
The warrant article asked voters to adopt the state statute (RSA 466:30-a) which gives towns the authority to establish leash requirements for all dogs while not on their owners’ property. Warnings and fines could be issued and would be based on the nuisance dog state statute.
However, voters at the deliberative session on April 4 said the proposed ordinance would cause more confusion than good and likely lead to a lengthy Town Meeting debate over its meaning.
“The challenge that we recognized … is that the state law is sort of ambiguous on the definition of leashing and under what circumstances leashing is required,” Town Manager Julia Griffin said Friday.
Griffin said one voter suggested a committee, which after discussing, Selectmen agreed would be the best path forward.
“Otherwise you are going to have a very long argument at Town Meeting, which is ‘define leashing,'" she said.
The state law has several “loopholes,” she said, which make it hard for the town to enforce, including if the “dog is hunting, where training is being conducted, where trials are being held, or where the dog is guarding, working, or herding livestock,” according to the RSA.
Another issue with the ordinance, Griffin said, is that the town police force would not have time to patrol for violations, which means it would only be enforced on a complaint basis.
In her research, Griffin said the town had adopted a dog ordinance with a leash requirement several decades ago, but that ordinance was rescinded in the spring of 1996 because the town had never sought Town Meeting authorization to implement a dog leashing requirement.
Griffin said the committee will likely form in the fall to draft a proposed ordinance that could come before voters at May Town Meeting 2023.
“This is going to take some time,” Griffin said. “The board agreed to taking a slightly slower path to approaching this question.”