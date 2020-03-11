By nearly a 2-to-1 margin, Hooksett voters approved a new collective bargaining agreement for the town’s firefighters.
Residents voted 1179 to 699 to appropriate just over $111,000 for fiscal year 2020-21 and just under $320,000 over the next three fiscal years for Hooksett Fire Department pay hikes.
This amounts to a 7 percent wage increase for firefighters and a 6 percent wage increase for lieutenants and captains on July 1, with 4 percent raises for firefighters and 3 percent raises for officers in 2021 and 2022.
The collective bargaining agreement also includes higher deductibles and co-pays on health insurance plans for members of the department.
“This new contract brings us one large step forward to being comparable with (Exeter, Hanover and Lebanon),” said Hooksett Permanent Firefighters Association Local 3264 President Ian Tewksbury. “We will no longer be an entry-level fire department; we’ll be a destination.”
Tewksbury said voters’ strong support of the measure may have stemmed from the fairness shown by both sides during negotiations.
“One of the best things I’ve learned is that negotiating a contract between a union and a municipality is more like Christmas than a birthday; both sides exchange gifts,” he said. “I think both sides did that pretty well here.”
The New England Police Benevolent Association Local 46, which represents the town’s police officers, saw a comparable raise in its collective bargaining agreement approved by voters with a similar margin (1227-671). Voters approved 20 of the other 21 monetary articles as well.
Hooksett Town Administrator Andre Garron said town negotiators sought to provide health insurance that was affordable while meeting the needs of town employees. The goal was to control overtime costs and keep staffing flexibility, he said, and put Hooksett on a level playing field with similar towns in terms of compensation.
He said that last point was a matter of particular importance for the police contract, which Garron hopes will help retain experienced officers.