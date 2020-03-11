Kingston, Newton voters OK sale of historic Sanborn seminary property

Voters in the Sanborn Regional School District overwhelmingly approved the sale of the historic Sanborn Seminary property to a Newmarket developer for $200,000.
School officials are defending a proposal to sell the historic Sanborn Seminary property, which was most recently appraised for nearly $1 million, to a Newmarket developer for $200,000.
The sale earned the support of nearly 73% of voters from Kingston and Newton, who passed the warrant article proposing the deal by a combined vote of 1,783 to 666.
In Kingston, voters OK’d the sale 908 to 424. Newton voters passed it 875 to 242.
“I thought it would pass because I think people saw the value of it, but I didn’t think it would be so overwhelming,” said School Board Chairman Peter Broderick.
The future of the property at 178 Main St. that served as the Sanborn Regional High School campus for many years has been uncertain since a new high school was built in 2006.
The Kingston property includes several buildings, but the focal point is the Victorian Gothic-style Sanborn Seminary, which was built in 1883 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The building has sat vacant since the new school was built.
Eric Chinburg, president of Chinburg Properties, has said that if voters approved the sale he would redevelop the seminary and old science building, which has fallen into disrepair, for apartments.
The project would include restoring the seminary building.
Some opponents of the sale argued that the $200,000 sale price was far too low.
While the property was most recently appraised for $1 million, school officials insisted that the sale was a good deal because any developer purchasing the buildings would need to invest millions to redevelop them and bring them up to code.
“We had a white elephant and a sick white elephant at that. I think it’s good for the town. It’s going to bring in tax revenue. It’s going to be upgraded. I think it’s positive for the town and certainly a positive for the school. I think it’s a win for everybody,” Broderick said.
The sale was contingent on Kingston voters also adopting RSA 79-E, the Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive program. Voters OK’d the program, which offers property tax relief to encourage investment in town centers and underutilized buildings.
The district plans to enter into a long-term agreement to lease back Swasey Gymnasium, a maintenance garage and a technology building that are on the property for $1 a year for continued community use.