Kingston voters on Tuesday OK’d a $5.8 million plan to build a new fire station.
The building plan passed 862 to 475.
Voters also approved two additional warrant articles that will allow the town to withdraw $2,595,602 from an infrastructure fund. The money will be used to offset the cost of the new station, meaning the total amount that the town will need to bond will be $3 million.
The new 14,125-square-foot station will be built on town-owned land at the back corner of the property where the existing station on Main Street was constructed in 1948. The old station will be torn down once the new one is built.