School officials and the budget committee in Litchfield have opposing opinions on what the school district’s upcoming spending plan should look like.
Local voters will have the final say on the proposed $23,715,016 school operating budget, which is being recommended by the budget committee with a vote of 8-1. The school board, however, is unanimously opposed to the proposed budget.
According to Andrew Cutter, chairman of the budget committee, his group decreased the school board’s proposed budget by nearly $570,000.
“The vast majority of that was a salaries and benefits attrition reduction, which is customary every year,” said Cutter, adding the budget committee is proposing a budget that is .6% less than the existing spending plan.
Brian Bourque, chairman of the school board, said during Saturday’s school district deliberative session that there were additional salary costs associated with contractual obligations and additional retirement costs that were factored into the board’s proposed budget.
When it was cut by an additional $570,000, Bourque said, “the school board could not accept the budget committee’s budget.”
Voters will decide March 9 whether to approve the proposed $23,715,016 budget. If rejected, the default budget of $24,194,824 will be adopted.
At the polls, voters will also decide whether to hire two new technology integrated employees.
“There is a gap between our tech IT department and our teachers and staff,” said Christina Harrison, school board member. “We are asking for two full-time tech integrators to work districtwide in each of our three schools.”
There are two separate warrant articles on the ballot addressing this matter, with each question asking for one additional technology position at a cost of $86,200 each.
“The whole landscape of education and technology in education has changed at a mind-boggling rate,” said Janine Anctil, a local teacher.
She urged residents to support both positions, saying she would actually prefer three technology positions in the district because the demand is so great.
“Teachers haven’t been trained in all of those tools that are out there,” added Anctil.
The tech positions, if approved, will support students and guide teachers while training them on new technology, assist with minor technical support, provide professional development and test appropriate technology resources, according to Harrison.
School officials are also asking voters to approve a $100,000 contribution to the district’s capital improvement expendable trust fund to help plan for and study the potential new construction of a school facility.
“We have an elementary school that needs replacement. It is as simple as that,” Bourque said of Griffin Memorial School, noting Litchfield Middle School also needs some interior updates and Campbell High School is already 20 years old.
“We are talking millions of dollars that is going to be needed,” Bourque said, adding the extra $100,000 could help fund the early planning stages for some of these improvements.