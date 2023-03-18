Londonderry Town Meeting
Sam Bailey shovels snow from the sidewalk in front of the Londonderry polls at Londonderry High School on Election Day Tuesday. While the Londonderry polls were open, many communities delayed town and school elections until March 28.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

THE FOLLOWING IS A ROUNDUP of results from town meetings held last week. The communities that postponed elections due to the snowstorm on March 14 are noted below. For voting times, go to www.unionleader.com/tm2023. Results from ballot votes held March 28 will run in the April 2 edition of the Sunday News.

Alton: Authorize $20,000 for a sign stating, “Welcome to Alton” to be placed at the Alton Traffic Circle (Article 49). www.alton.nh.gov (Voting postponed until March 28).