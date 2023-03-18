THE FOLLOWING IS A ROUNDUP of results from town meetings held last week. The communities that postponed elections due to the snowstorm on March 14 are noted below. For voting times, go to www.unionleader.com/tm2023. Results from ballot votes held March 28 will run in the April 2 edition of the Sunday News.
Alton: Authorize $20,000 for a sign stating, “Welcome to Alton” to be placed at the Alton Traffic Circle (Article 49). www.alton.nh.gov (Voting postponed until March 28).
Alton schools: Collective bargaining agreements with the Alton Teachers Association and Prospect Mountain Education Support Professional Association, NEA-NH are on the ballot. www.myacs.org (Voting postponed until March 28).
Amherst schools: The school district is asking voters to approve the Clark/Wilkins Elementary School addition, reconstruction and renovation project (Article 12, $54,250,179; 60% of the vote needed for bond articles to pass). www.sau39.org (Voting postponed until March 28).
Auburn schools: Three-year collective bargaining agreement for the Auburn Education Association (Passed, 183-86).
Bedford: Voters are being asked to approve spending $4.4 million to construct a solar array at the capped landfill on Chubbuck Road (Article 5). (Voting postponed until March 28).
Bedford schools: Security enhancements at all district schools (Article 2; $828,000; 60% of the vote needed for bond articles to pass). sites.google.com/bedfordnhk12.net/sau-25-bedford-school-district (Voting postponed until March 28).
Belmont: A petition warrant article asked voters to rescind SB2 and return to a traditional Town Meeting format (failed, 391-125; 60% of the vote was required to pass).
Brookline: A warrant article submitted by petition wants to change from a Town Meeting format to official ballot voting, also known as SB2. (Article 5). www.brooklinenh.us (Voting postponed until March 28).
Candia: Voters were asked to approve Keno. www.candianh.org (Failed, 230-214).
Epping: The town asked voters to approve the hiring of an additional firefighter/EMT (Passed, 652-270)
Epping schools: A petition warrant article asked voters to support a “return to the long practiced, traditional grading system…to provide a universally understood grading system, namely A, B, C, D, F.” (Passed, 591-253)
Epsom: A new ambulance with major equipment for the fire department using $420,000 from the Fire and Rescue Apparatus Fund. www.epsomnh.org (Passed, 309-77).
Exeter: Voters said no to a $16.3 million warrant article for a new police station and fire substation (891 yes, 669 no) but said yes (965-605) to improvements to the Pine, Linden and Front street intersection and Railroad Avenue, Winter Street and Columbus Street intersection ($798,000). Both bond articles required 60% to pass). www.exeternh.gov.
Gilmanton: By petition, a warrant article asks voters to OK $47,100 for partial funding of operating expenses for the year-round library (Article 20). www.gilmantonnh.org (Voting postponed until March 28).
Goffstown schools: Four-year collective bargaining agreement for the Goffstown Educational Support Staff (Article 3) www.goffstown.k12.nh.us (Voting postponed until March 28).
Governor Wentworth Regional School District: A petition warrant article asks the district to vote to prohibit expending district funds for the purpose of taking action toward the banning of books or any other content from Governor Wentworth Regional School District libraries thereby “guaranteeing our citizens their First Amendment Rights and their rights under the New Hampshire Constitution.” (Article 9) www.gwrsd.org (Results not available until March 28 when Effingham votes).
Hampstead: A warrant article to see if the town would rescind a vote to elect a part-time police chief and instead have a full-time chief appointed by selectmen passed 836-546. However, an article to see if the town will authorize selectmen to appoint a full-time town administrator failed (999-363) and voters rejected changing from elected to appointed members of the ZBA (1,071 no, 267 yes).
Hampstead schools: The $8.19 million Hampstead Central School addition project failed. It received a majority vote (731-670) but did not get the 60% necessary for the bond issue to pass.
Hampton: Voters said yes, 1,535-475, to spending $2.8 million to make improvements to alleviate flooding on Kings Highway, and the Greene Street, Gentian Road, and Meadow Pond Road neighborhood area (funded in part by a state grant).
Hollis/Brookline Cooperative School District: A $3 million, 15-year lease purchase agreement to pay for energy efficient LED lighting and propane boilers failed by secret ballot vote, 173-161.
Hooksett: Contracts for fire, police, police supervisors and raises for non-union full and part time town personnel are all up for a vote (Articles 5, 7, 8, 10). www.hooksett.org (Voting postponed until March 28).
Hooksett school: Collective bargaining agreement for Hooksett Education Association and Hooksett Education Support Professionals Association (Articles 3 and 4) (Voting postponed until March 28).
Hudson: Multi-year contract for the Hudson Police, Fire and Town Supervisors Association (Article 7) and Hudson Public Works (Article 8) www.hudsonnh.gov (Voting postponed until March 28).
Hudson school: Design, construction and equipping of additions and renovations to Alvirne High School (Article 1; $27 million); collective bargaining agreements with the Teamsters and Hudson Federation of Teachers (Articles 3-4). www.hudsonnh.gov (Voting postponed until March 28).
Jaffrey/Rindge Cooperative School District: Collective bargaining agreement for Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association. Sau47.org (Voting postponed until March 28).
Kingston: A warrant article for two additional full-time firefighter/EMT positions passed, 409-262.
Lee: Two separate petitioned articles are related to the fate of the Lee Parish House. One asks if voters want to demolish it or if voters want to instead suspend efforts until July 1, 2028 so options for preservation can continue to be explored (Articles 21-22). www.leenh.org (Voting postponed until March 28).
Litchfield: A fire engine purchase ($656,899; paid for with ARPA funds) was approved by voters, 1075-255.
Litchfield school: Voters approved the purchase of 35 acres of land along with the seller’s condition that the school constructed on the land be named the Robin Reilly Elementary School, 705-64.
Littleton: $600K of improvements to Dells Dam passed, 636-256.
Londonderry: Multi-year collective bargaining agreement with the Londonderry Police Department (passed, 1238-597).
Londonderry school: A $5 million warrant article for the design and construction, repairs and replacement of the district’s HVAC systems, pump house and other infrastructure projects passed 1320-526.
Milford: Constructing a new advanced treatment process to comply with the town’s recently activated EPA National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (Article 2; $23,953,000; project cost offset by loan forgiveness and contribution from Town of Wilton; 60% approval needed to pass). www.milford.nh.gov (Voting postponed until March 28).
Milford school: Funding the design, permitting, construction, renovation, and equipping of the Bales Building to house Jacques Memorial School library, art, music and physical education, and/or preschool, to relocate the SAU offices, and to renovate the vacated space at the Milford High School to house Project Drive (Article 2; $2,728,500). www.milfordk12.org (Voting postponed until March 28).
Newmarket schools: Collective bargaining agreement with the Newmarket Support Staff Association (passed, 427-61).
Pelham: A petition article asking voters to approve a change to paper ballot voting and hand counting all ballots failed 935-498. A five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Pelham police passed 1,011 to 322.
Raymond: Authorization to finance water tower replacement (Article 10; $4,602,277); three-year collective bargaining agreement for police Teamsters Union Local 633 (Article 12); two full-time firefighters (Article 14; $134,004); petition warrant article also asks voters to withdraw any and all obligations to the American Library Association (ALA). The Dudley Tucker Library would accept no money from the ALA and would not use taxpayer dollars to fund events, materials, or training from the ALA (Article 43). www.raymondnh.gov (Voting postponed until March 28).
Rye: Collective bargaining agreements with the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Rye and Rye Police Association and the Rye Town Employees Association all passed.
Salem: Voters approved a collective bargaining agreement with Local #1801, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees 1,131-667. A petition article to approve a change to paper ballot voting and should be hand counting all ballots failed 1,102-717.
Thornton school: Voters rejected completing $14.2 million in renovations to Thornton Central School (293-182) and $1.5 million in library renovations (202-115).
Weare: Voters approved disbanding the Board of Firewards and returning control of the Fire Department back to the Board of Selectmen, 483-272.
Windham: Collective bargaining agreements with the Municipal Union, Fire Union and Police Union all passed. Also, voters approved $200,000 for a five-year lease purchase agreement for body worn cameras and replacing A/V equipment for the police department interview room (804-395).
Wolfeboro: The $12.5 million Public Safety Building renovation and expansion passed 905-589. The Libby Museum renovation and expansion project garnered the majority vote (848-647) but the article failed because it needed 60% to pass. A petition warrant article asking voters to contribute $50,000 to the construction of a new playground at Carpenter School passed 885-561.