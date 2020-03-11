$4 million Swanzey fire station fails

Swanzey voters want a new fire station, just not enough to make the nearly $4 million proposal a reality.
Voters backed the fire station plan by a margin of 478 to 395 during Tuesday’s vote, not enough to get over the required 60 percent threshold.
The $3.95 million proposal would have voters raise $3.5 million through bonds, with the rest coming from other sources. The new station was to be built on land the town bought on Route 32.
Town officials say a new station has been needed for years due to the deficiencies of Fire Station 2, located in the basement of the town hall. Fire Station 2 does not pass current fire codes, largely because it does not have a secondary egress. Officials have said it also has so many leaks and cracks that diesel fumes from the trucks leak up into the town hall administration offices, reportedly making staff members ill.
The 12,000-square-foot fire station would have been a single-story building with space for three vehicle bays.
In 2019, voters approved buying the 4-acre property for $125,000 to use as a fire station, and also approved another $25,000 for the design and planning for the new fire station. In 2015, voters did not back a proposal for a fire station replacement with a price tag of around $4.5 million.