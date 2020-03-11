Nearly $50 million approved for new middle school in Durham

Residents in Durham, Lee and Madbury overwhelmingly voted for a new $49.8 million middle school on Tuesday.
A 60% majority was needed for the bonded project to begin. With 76% approval by a 2,467 to 778 vote, local officials say it was clear that all three communities supported it.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig said on Wednesday that young families move into his community because they want to buy into the school district, which is consistently ranked as one of the top in the state. He was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming majority vote.
Selig said that over the course of the past few weeks, he has noticed signs of support for the new middle school spring up in town.
“Going into the polls, it appeared to me there was tremendous support for this proposal,” Selig said.
Selig said the new school will be in the same location so students can still walk and bike there. At the same time, the building will be safer and more sustainable.
Studies have shown that Oyster River Middle School -- which is the home of about 675 students and 60 teachers -- has problems with student safety, heat, noise and handicap accessibility. It is estimated that making the current school meet updated standards would cost millions of dollars.
A small group of students were gathered outside the middle school on Tuesday holding signs to encourage people to head to the polls at the nearby high school.
Eliza Wheeler, 13, is in eighth grade. Addie Dillon and Ryan Butts, both 11, are in fifth grade.
“We have seen firsthand some of the changes that need to be made,” Wheeler said, reporting that sewage has come up in sinks and science experiments have been postponed due to gas line issues.
The existing school will be torn down. The new building is expected to open in 2022.