At town meetings around the state this week, voters will be asked to approve contracts to give pay raises to support staff in schools, including bus drivers and para-educators.
After months of scrambling to staff classrooms and cover bus routes, schools are still dealing with dire shortages of support staff like bus drivers, cafeteria staff and the instructional aides who work with students with special needs. The shortages have affected families across the state, even forcing schools in Nashua to close for two days in January.
Even though COVID is ebbing and there are fewer staff out quarantining, isolating or caring for sick family members, the pandemic and the ensuing tight labor market have pushed many to reconsider the value of school staff.
The towns that make up the Oyster River school district — Durham, Lee, Madbury and Barrington — will vote Tuesday on a contract containing four years of pay raises for the Oyster River Education Support Personnel Association, the union of the district’s para-educators, administrative assistants and custodians.
Custodians and food service staff in the Timberlane school district — serving the towns of Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville — are also up for pay increases, with voters deciding if they will approve raises totaling over $450,000 for staff over the next three years.
In Henniker, new contracts for both support staff and teachers will be on the school ballot on Tuesday.
Worker shortages, the rising cost of living, and increasing wages in the private sector are giving public-sector workers in other parts of town government more leverage as they look to voters to increase pay.
Town meeting warrants show several raises or benefit increases on the table for lower-paid workers in other sectors, including part-time summer recreation staff in Swanzey, library staff in Salem, highway department workers in Merrimack, and town hall staff in Littleton.