The Newport School Board has slashed its own budget proposal by more than $500,000 after getting several state grants.
Linda Wadensten, school board chair for SAU 43, said state grants will cover several positions, including paraeducator positions, a computer technician and a school psychologist.
“We are happy to be able to do this and hopefully we can sustain it for two budget cycles,” she said.
The proposed school budget for the 2021-2022 school year is $19,215,983, down from the more than $19.7 million original proposal. The original budget proposal would have given voters a tax increase of $3.68 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, but the amended proposal carries a $1.38 tax rate increase.
“None of us want to pay extra taxes,” she said.
The board held its deliberative session Saturday in a remote meeting that did not allow voters to offer amendments to the budget. Linda Wadensten said the board’s choices for holding a safe deliberative session were limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite some of our louder voices in the community, we felt this is the best option we had right now,” Wadensten said.
Deliberative sessions take the place of annual town or school district meetings where Senate Bill 2 has been adopted.
Senate Bill 2 allows voters to decide their town and school spending proposals on an official ballot in the privacy of a voting booth at the polls.
Instead of the traditional meetings, SB 2 communities have ballots voted on in March, when all questions are decided. In these communities, there is a deliberative session, typically in February, in which voters can move to raise or lower budgets, or make any other changes to the proposals going on the March ballot.
The school district held two deliberate sessions last week, one on Monday in which the budget was presented, and the second one in which the board approved the ballot warrant. Voters were encouraged to email in comments on the budget, but they were not allowed to offer amendments.
Wadensten said this was the only way to hold a remote deliberative session under the law. The New Hampshire House of Representatives passed HB 1129, which allows the transfer of the ability to offer amendments from voters to the governing body at deliberative sessions, said Bud Fitch, deputy secretary of state.
The measure was meant to make it easier for communities to hold town and school meetings during the pandemic. Fitch acknowledged that it bypasses voters’ normal right to make changes at deliberative sessions, but he declined to offer further comment.
“You need to talk to the Legislature about that,” Fitch said.
The prospect that the board could set the budget proposal without offering voters a chance to amend the proposal before the March vote drew criticism.
Newport resident Joe Branch accused the board of using COVID-19 as an excuse to increase taxes.
“This is a one-show circus with the school board being the ring leader and the Newport voter being the dog and pony show,” Branch said on Facebook.
Bert Spaulding, a frequent critic of the board, announced he will run for a seat on the board, partly because of the deliberative session. He accused the board of taking away voters’ rights.
“Your decision was made on the fear of a virus and possible death from it, rather than thinking about the options,” Spaulding said in a letter to the board.
Wadensten said the board was trying to balance fear of the virus some in the community feel, while others do not see the illness at all as a threat.
“We’re a very divided community,” Wadensten said. “These are unprecedented times we’re living in.”