CONCORD -- Moderators who will run the plethora of town and school district meetings scheduled for this weekend have the power to postpone the meeting over fears of coronavirus spread, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said on Friday.
In a statement, MacDonald acknowledged that state officials have received questions about the meetings -- where budgets are set, ordinances are adopted, union contracts are ratified and other business takes place -- in light the coronavirus pandemic. MacDonald gave no hard and fast advice on whether meetings should go on, saying only that state law empowers moderators of town or school district meetings to decide whether they go forward.
“All communities having town meetings scheduled for (Saturday) have the ability and flexibility to postpone, based on their individual comfort levels," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. "The state does not have the authority to force communities to postpone or cancel. The state will work with any community that chooses to postpone (to) understand their options and address any issues that may arise.”
Balloting took place on Tuesday, and some towns and school districts hold their meeting that day. But that was before Wednesday, when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, prompting universities, athletic organizations and performing arts to canceled large gatherings.
MacDonald cited state law governing town meetings, which said a moderator may postpone and reschedule a meeting due to an emergency, natural disaster or accident that may make the meeting unsafe. But any postponement must included the rescheduled time and place, and the moderator should use whatever means necessary to let citizens know about the postponement.
At a minimum, notice should be given on the town website, meeting place and other public areas, the memo said.
Meanwhile, the Hillsborough County town of Hollis announced that its meeting will take place as planned 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hollis-Brookline High School gymnasium.
One reason: COVID-19 is expected to spread over the next several months, so town leaders said it would not seem prudent to postpone the meeting to a later date.
"Additionally, there are a number of articles on the warrant that require timely action so municipal operations are not interrupted," the town said in a notice.
The notice provided typical preventive measures and urged people to maintain social distancing of 6 feet in the gymnasium. It also provided information for moderators to consider.
The town will have hand sanitizer available. Supervisors and ballot clerks will wear gloves while handling ballots. Pencils will be distributed for use during the day, and residents will be told to keep them; as an alternative, they can bring their own pen or pencil.
The notice said that surgical masks will not be effective in preventing spread of disease or avoiding contact.
"If you are sick and decide to attend but wear a surgical mask, you are possibly still going to spread whatever you have," the notice reads.
In his statement, MacDonald said town and school district officials must consider the ramifications of postponement. He encouraged moderators to consult with the town lawyer before doing so.