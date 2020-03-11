Polling stations across the state made hand sanitizer and wipes available Tuesday to town meeting voters amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19.
But a handful of voters may have overdone it with the Purell or Clorox wipes when they held their ballots with damp hands, voting officials said.
Atkinson Town Clerk Julianna Hale said the two voting machines at the poll each jammed at separate times for about an hour each Tuesday because of damp ballots that caused the sensitive feeding mechanisms to tear or crumple the ballots.
“Who would think that being health-conscious would gum up the works?” Hale said.
She said ballot machine vendor LHS Associates responded within 20 to 30 minutes to fix the machines.
Windham Town Clerk Nicole Bottai said a similar problem caused three ballots to jam in two different machines. LHS told her it was a common problem this year.
“They were saying it was happening all over the state,” Bottai said.
Bottai said in the few instances where hand sanitizer-dampened ballots were inserted into the machine, they crumpled and prevented more ballots from going in.
“It just made it like an accordion,” she said.
Poll officials ended up hand-counting two affected ballots and had one voter fill out a new ballot.
“It was actually very smooth, but with the exception of those three ballots,” Bottai said.
Hale said it may have served as a learning opportunity for LHS or other voting machine vendors who are setting up for future presidential primaries in other states. Having experienced the issue in small-scale local elections will help them prepare for the bigger-turnout elections, she said.
“I kind of see it as a blessing in disguise,” Hale said.