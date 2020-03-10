Voters in 15 towns went to the polls Tuesday to decide whether sports betting would be allowed in their communities.
“There’s always a competition when there’s only going to be 10,” Derry Town Councilor Jim Morgan said. “Of course it’s a race. It’s a horse race.”
Morgan said the communities that want a sports book retail location are hoping to be among the first to legalize sports betting, improving their chances at being selected by the state Lottery Commission.
Cities got a head start in elections last fall; Manchester, Laconia, Claremont, Franklin, Somersworth and Berlin already approved it.
Derry has tried to take the lead among towns by passing zoning changes to its permissive-use ordinance, carving out sections of town that would allow a sports betting establishment should the voters approve it.
Morgan said the two primary districts are in the well-developed commercial center on Manchester Road, which he said is similar to Manchester’s South Willow Street, or in the area on the Route 28 Bypass south of Ryan’s Hill.
He said the plan would be to strengthen the existing commercial sector in the town of about 33,000, or spur development on the Bypass 28 area, where a water line was recently installed.
“When you look at other towns that surround us, they all have some sort of destination that drives people into the community,” Morgan said.
Also voting on the issue Tuesday were Salem, Pelham, Hudson, Hampton, Milford, Belmont, Hinsdale, Littleton, Seabrook, Pembroke, Swanzey, Lincoln, Newmarket and Woodstock.
Aaron West of Derry said Tuesday he voted for sports betting, hoping it would help the town’s economy.
“If it’s gonna help the town, if it’s gonna benefit the town, then that’s OK,” West said.
Resident Kyle Green said he voted in favor of it because he has enjoyed sports betting himself, and experienced minor success with online wagers on football games.
“It’s something that interests me,” he said.
Roger Beliveau and his wife, Barbara, went to the polling station at Hood Middle School planning to vote for sports betting, hoping it will be an economic boon to the town. Beliveau said he’s not a gambler himself.
Joshua Galvin voted for it with his fingers crossed.
“I guess I have mixed feelings about it,” Galvin said.
Galvin said he understands the need for revenue to offset the town’s tax rate, but as a mental health care worker he worries that a possible increase in gambling addiction won’t be matched by the needed resources to treat it.
Mobile sports betting launched statewide on Dec. 30, 2019. Since then, players have made more than 1.8 million wagers totaling $45.3 million. To date, there are 40,906 registered users.
According to a New Hampshire Lottery Commission spokesman Jeff Mucciarone, the commission will work with DraftKings to identify potential sports book retail locations and oversee an in-depth review and approval process for prospective establishments.
Initially, the expectation is they will be in existing establishments, rather than standalone businesses,” Mucciarone said.
Seven towns also voted on whether to legalize Keno gambling, including Londonderry, Windham, Candia, Atkinson, Barrington and Wakefield. Conway is due to vote on Keno in April.
In Londonderry, the Keno question was added by petition. Last year, an initial error led officials to believe it had passed. A recount found it lost by 32 votes.