The Timberlane Regional School District will withdraw from School Administrative Unit 55 after voters on Tuesday agreed that it was time to break off its long-term and often rocky relationship with the Hampstead School District.
The withdrawal was approved, 3,387 to 1,349.
“It’s good that we have the trust and support of the community,” said Shawn O’Neil, chairman of the Timberlane Regional School Board.
The Timberlane district includes the towns of Atkinson, Danville, Plaistow and Sandown.
The withdrawal needed at least a 60% majority to pass. More than 71% supported the move.
“It’s all about local control. Our district will have 100% attention of all able bodies that are working for us,” O’Neil said.
A school board subcommittee will work on the withdrawal plan over the next several months.
Under the plan, Timberlane will withdraw by July 1, 2021.
The withdrawal means Timberlane will now have to create its own SAU.
SAU 55 Superintendent Dr. Earl Metzler, who will continue to oversee both Timberlane and Hampstead until Timberlane leaves, said he believes the withdrawal will make both school boards happy and “perhaps liberated.”
He said it’s “time to move on with SAU 55 providing exceptional services to Hampstead and assisting Timberlane in every way possible to make their transition to their own SAU successful.”
“We owe it to everyone that we serve, including ourselves, to do everything that we can to make both districts thrive separately. I am committed to making this work,” he said.
Metzler said he hopes the Timberlane and Hampstead school boards can focus on their own challenges, put their differences aside and work with SAU 55 during the transition year.
“We have great people in both districts, passionate board members, and we can do this. We owe it to the people that we serve and we will do whatever it takes to be successful,” he said.