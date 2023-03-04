THE FOLLOWING IS A ROUNDUP of the notable warrant articles voters will consider in March. For more information, go to your town or school district’s website. For voting times, go to www.unionleader.com/tm2023.
Alton: Authorize $20,000 for a sign stating, “Welcome to Alton” to be placed at the Alton Traffic Circle (Article 49). www.alton.nh.gov
Alton schools: Collective bargaining agreements with the Alton Teachers’ Association and Prospect Mountain Education Support Professional Association, NEA-NH are on the ballot. www.myacs.org
Amherst schools: The school district is asking voters to approve the Clark/Wilkins Elementary School addition, reconstruction and renovation project (Article 12, $54,250,179; 60% of the vote needed for bond articles to pass). www.sau39.org
Auburn schools: Three-year collective bargaining agreement for the Auburn Education Association (Article 3). www.auburnnh.us
Bedford: Voters are being asked to approve spending $4.4 million to construct a solar array at the capped landfill on Chubbuck Road (Article 5). Also, DPW, fire and police contracts will be decided at the Budgetary Town Meeting. www.bedfordnh.org
Bedford schools: Security enhancements at all district schools (Article 2; $828,000; 60% of the vote needed for bond articles to pass). sites.google.com/bedfordnhk12.net/sau-25-bedford-school-district
Belmont: A petition warrant article is asking voters to rescind SB2 and return to a traditional Town Meeting format. (Article 44; 60% of the vote required to pass). www.belmontnh.org
Brookline: A warrant article submitted by petition wants to change from a Town Meeting format to official ballot voting, also known as SB2. (Article 5) .www.brooklinenh.us
Candia: Voters are being asked to approve Keno (Article 29). www.candianh.org
Canterbury: Instructing the Shaker Regional School Board to form a committee to review the feasibility and suitability for the town to withdraw from the Shaker Regional School District (Article 10; $12,000). www.canterbury-nh.org
Epping: The town is asking voters to approve the hiring of an additional firefighter/EMT (Article 21: $79,050). townofepping.com
Epping schools: A petition warrant article asks voters to support a “return to the long practiced, traditional grading system…to provide a universally understood grading system, namely A, B, C, D, F.” (Article 7). www.sau14.org
Epsom: A new ambulance with major equipment for the fire department (Article 7; $420,000 from the Fire and Rescue Apparatus Fund). www.epsomnh.org
Exeter: Voters are being asked to approve the design, engineering and construction of a new police station and fire substation (Article 3: $16,300,000) and improvements to the Pine, Linden and Front street intersection and Railroad Avenue, Winter Street and Columbus Street intersection (Article 5; $798,000). Both bond articles require 60% to pass). www.exeternh.gov
Farmington: Supply and water quality improvements to the town’s municipal water system (Article 9; $7.2 million; part of the cost will be paid for through grants and principal forgiveness) and the replacement and relocation of the Hornetown Bridge (Article 10; $1.6 million). Both bond issues require 60% approval to pass. www.farmington.nh.us
Gilmanton: By petition, a warrant article asks voters to OK $47,100 for partial funding of operating expenses for the year-round library (Article 20). www.gilmantonnh.org
Goffstown schools: Four-year collective bargaining agreement for the Goffstown Educational Support Staff (Article 3) www.goffstown.k12.nh.us
Governor Wentworth Regional School District: A petition warrant article asks the district to vote to prohibit expending district funds for the purpose of taking action toward the banning of books or any other content from Governor Wentworth Regional School District libraries thereby “guaranteeing our citizens their First Amendment Rights and their rights under the New Hampshire Constitution.” (Article 9) www.gwrsd.org
Hampstead: To see if the town will rescind a vote to elect a part-time police chief and instead have a full-time chief appointed by selectmen (Article 9). Also, to see if the town would authorize selectmen to appoint a full-time town administrator (Article 17) and change from elected to appointed members of the ZBA (Article 14). www.hampsteadnh.us
Hampstead schools: Voters will decide on whether to approve the Hampstead Central School addition project (Article 2; $8.19 million; 60% approval needed to pass). hampsteadschools.ss19.sharpschool.com
Hampton: Raising and appropriating $2.8 million to make improvements to alleviate flooding on Kings Highway, and the Greene Street, Gentian Road, and Meadow Pond Road neighborhood area (Article 12; funded in part by a state grant). www.hamptonnh.gov
Hollis/Brookline Cooperative School District: 15-year lease purchase agreement to pay for energy efficient LED lighting and propane boilers (Article 1; $3,076,806)
Hollis: Funding for four firefighter/EMT positions (Article 4; $222,728) and collective bargaining agreements for Town Hall/DPW and Police/Fire Communications (Articles 5 and 6). www.hollisnh.org
Hooksett: Contracts for fire, police, police supervisors and raises for non-union full and part time town personnel are all up for a vote (Articles 5, 7, 8, 10). www.hooksett.org
Hooksett school: Collective bargaining agreement for Hooksett Education Association and Hooksett Education Support Professionals Association (Articles 3 and 4)
Hudson: Multi-year contract for the Hudson Police, Fire and Town Supervisors Association (Article 7) and Hudson Public Works (Article 8) www.hudsonnh.gov
Hudson school: Design, construction and equipping of additions and renovations to Alvirne High School (Article 1; $27 million); collective bargaining agreements with the Teamsters and Hudson Federation of Teachers (Articles 3-4)
Jaffrey: Constructing and installing a water treatment building and equipment related to removing PFAs and manganese from a public water well (Article 3; $10 million; 60% approval required to pass).
Jaffrey/Rindge Cooperative School District: Collective bargaining agreement for Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association. sau47.org
Kingston: Two full-time firefighter/EMT positions (Article 18; $115,231). www.kingstonnh.org
Lee: Two separate petitioned articles are related to the fate of the Lee Parish House. One asks if voters want to demolish it or if voters want to instead suspend efforts until July 1, 2028 so options for preservation can continue to be explored (Articles 21-22). www.leenh.org
Litchfield: Fire engine purchase (Article 6; $656,899; paid for with ARPA funds). litchfieldnh.gov
Litchfield school: Voters are being asked to approve the purchase of 35 acres of land along the seller’s condition that the school constructed on the land be named the Robin Reilly Elementary School (Article 2; $497,000). www.litchfieldsd.org
Littleton: Improvements to Dells Dam (Article 3; $602,200; 60% approval required to pass). www.townoflittleton.org
Londonderry: Multi-year collective bargaining agreement with the Londonderry Police Department (Article 11). www.londonderrynh.org
Londonderry school: The design and construction, repairs and replacement of the district’s HVAC systems, pump house and other infrastructure projects (Article 2; $5 million; 60% approval needed to pass). www.londonderry.org
Milford: Constructing a new advanced treatment process to comply with the town’s recently activated EPA National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (Article 2; $23,953,000; project cost offset by loan forgiveness and contribution from Town of Wilton; 60% approval needed to pass). www.milford.nh.gov
Milford school: Funding the design, permitting, construction, renovation, and equipping of the Bales Building to house Jacques Memorial School library, art, music and physical education, and/or preschool, to relocate the SAU offices, and to renovate the vacated space at the Milford High School to house Project Drive (Article 2; $2,728,500). www.milfordk12.org
Newmarket schools: Collective bargaining agreement with the Newmarket Support Staff Association (Article 3). www.newmarket.k12.nh.us
Pelham: A petition article asks voters to approve a change to paper ballot voting and all ballots should be hand counted (Article 16). Also, a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Pelham police (Article 5). www.pelhamweb.com
Raymond: Authorization to finance water tower replacement (Article 10; $4,602,277); three-year collective bargaining agreement for police Teamsters Union Local 633 (Article 12); two full-time firefighters (Article 14; $134,004); petition warrant article also asks voters to withdraw any and all obligations to the American Library Association (ALA). The Dudley Tucker Library would accept no money from the ALA and would not use taxpayer dollars to fund events, materials, or training from the ALA (Article 43). www.raymondnh.gov
Rye: Collective bargaining agreements with the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Rye (Article 6) and Rye Police Association (Article 8) and the Rye Town Employees Association (Article 10). www.town.rye.nh.us
Salem: Collective bargaining agreement with Local #1801, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (Article 14); petition article to approve a change to paper ballot voting and all ballots should be hand counted (Article 22). www.townofsalemnh.org/
Thornton school: Completing renovations to Thornton Central School (Article 2; $14,228,799; 60% approval needed to pass); library renovations (Article 3; $1,491,256; 60% approval needed to pass). tcs.pemibaker.org
Weare: Voters will decide on whether to disband the Board of Firewards and return control of the Fire Department back to the Board of Selectmen (Article 20). www.weare.nh.gov
Windham: Collective bargaining agreements with the Municipal Union (Article 6), Fire Union (Article 7) and Police Union (Article 8). Also, approval is sought for a five-year lease purchase agreement for body worn cameras and replacing A/V equipment for the police department interview room (Article 3; $200,000; partially paid for by a grant). windhamnh.gov
Wolfeboro: Public Safety Building renovation and expansion (Article 11; $12.5 million; 60% approval needed to pass); Libby Museum renovation and expansion project (Article 12; $4 million); also, petitioned warrant article asks voters to contribute $50,000 to the construction of a new playground at Carpenter School. www.wolfeboronh.us