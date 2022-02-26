The following is a roundup of some of the big and notable warrant articles that voters will consider in March. For more information, go to your town or school district’s website.
For voting times in a selection of towns around the state, go to unionleader.com/tm2022.
Amherst schools: Amherst Middle School renovations; and addition, reconstruction and renovations at Clark/Wilkins Elementary school (Article 12: $83 million; 60% of the vote needed for bond articles to pass). www.sau39.org
Auburn: A petitioned warrant article to increase the number of selectmen from 3 to 5 (Article 8). www.auburnnh.us
Bedford schools: Updating and replacing HVAC improvement and associated mechanical upgrades at three schools (Article 2: $4.07 million; 60% of the vote needed for bond articles to pass). https://bit.ly/3pf2u04
Derry: Voters are being asked to approve a collective bargaining agreement between the Derry Education Association and school board (Article 3). www.derrynh.org
Durham: The fate of the Mill Pond dam on Oyster River will be determined by the voters. The Town Council had voted to remove the dam, but after a citizens petition was submitted in the fall challenging its decision, it was placed on the March ballot. www.ci.durham.nh.us
Epping: The town is asking voters to approve the hiring of an additional police officer (Article 15: $47,245); a petitioned article to explore the cost of curbside trash and recycling pickup is also on the town warrant (Article 25; non-binding). townofepping.com
Exeter: Design and construction of a new sewer pump station and force main for Webster Avenue (Article 3; $5.7 millon). The town will receive funding through a $1.05 million federal grant, $1.39 million in state ARPA funds, and $325,500 in principal forgiveness from the NHDES. Also, police and fire department collective bargaining agreements are on the ballot (Articles 10, 11). www.exeternh.gov
Goffstown schools: Voters will decide on a four-year collective bargaining agreement between the Goffstown School Board and the Goffstown Education Association (Article 3). www.goffstown.k12.nh.us
Hampstead: Fire station addition and renovation project (Article 6; $1.74 million). www.hampsteadnh.us
Hampstead schools: Hampstead Central school addition project, which includes six classrooms, gym, cafeteria, music room, courtyard and site improvements (Article 2; $12.59 million). hampsteadschools.ss19.sharpschool.com
Hampton: Voters are being asked to approve spending $7.02 million to reconstruct High Street including upgrading and replacing sewage and drainage systems (Article 9). www.hamptonnh.gov
Hooksett: Three bonds needing 60% approval to pass including upgrades to Martins Ferry Pump Station and force main (Article 4; $4.3 million); sludge handling upgrades at the wastewater treatment facility, (Article 5; $1.5 million) and Merrimack Street and Golden Gate Drive Pump Station upgrades (Article 6, $1.1 million). www.hooksett.org
Hudson: Police facility expansion and renovation (Article 3, $4.8 million; 60% of the vote need to pass bond articles). www.hudsonnh.gov
Jaffrey/Rindge Cooperative School District: Voters are being asked to OK entering a 15-year lease/purchase agreement for HVAC upgrades at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School (Article 7, $4.47 million). sau47.org
Litchfield schools: A 20-year municipal lease agreement to fund a middle school project that includes renovations, HVAC and lighting (Article 6, $5.06 million). www.litchfieldsd.org
Littleton: Voters will decide on a bond for wastewater treatment plant improvements (Article 5, $1.93 million; needs 60% of the vote to pass). www.townoflittleton.org
Londonderry: $100,000 to study potential changes to the public water system including expansion or creating a system owned by the town (Article 5). www.londonderrynh.org
Pelham: Construction of the Old Bridge Street Flood Relief Bridge adjacent to the existing bridge (Article 13, $500,000). The total cost of the project is $2.29 million. www.pelhamweb.com
Raymond: A petitioned warrant article asks voters to support discontinuing the town manager position and replacing it with a town administrator (Article 2). Another petitioned article asks voters if they want to re-establish the full-time planner position (Article 29). www.raymondnh.gov
Salem: A $6.75 million bond to remediate soil and groundwater at the former wastewater treatment facility is on the ballot. It requires 60% of the vote to pass (Article 8). www.townofsalemnh.org/
Weare: Voters will decide on whether to hire two full-time firefighters/EMTS (Article 7, $91,103). www.weare.nh.gov