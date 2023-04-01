Barrington Town Election
Election volunteers Anne Melvin, right, and Chris Libby hand out ballots to voters during the Barrington election on March 28.

THE FOLLOWING IS A ROUNDUP of results from town and school elections held March 28. Many towns had to reschedule elections due to a snowstorm on March 14.

Alton: Voters rejected spending $20,000 for a sign stating, “Welcome to Alton” to be placed at the Alton Traffic Circle. (Failed: 543-304)