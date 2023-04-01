THE FOLLOWING IS A ROUNDUP of results from town and school elections held March 28. Many towns had to reschedule elections due to a snowstorm on March 14.
Alton: Voters rejected spending $20,000 for a sign stating, “Welcome to Alton” to be placed at the Alton Traffic Circle. (Failed: 543-304)
Alton schools: Both of the collective bargaining agreements for the Alton Teachers’ Association and Prospect Mountain Education Support Professional Association, NEA-NH passed.
Amherst schools: Voters said no to the $54 million Clark/Wilkins Elementary School addition, reconstruction and renovation project. (Failed: 1,981-1,549)
Barrington: Voters said yes to raising and using $25,000 to create a Civics Experience Capital Reserve Fund to pay for trips and activities related to civics education (1,102-713)
Bedford: Voters are being asked to approve a $4.4 million warrant article to construct a solar array at the capped landfill on Chubbuck Road. The article passed, 2,160-1,353 or garnered 61.5% of votes cast. (60% was required for the bond article to pass)
Bedford schools: $828,000 of security enhancements at all district schools. (Passed: 3,380-376)
Gilmanton: By petition, a warrant article asked voters to OK $47,100 for partial funding of operating expenses for the year-round library. (Passed: 455-312)
Goffstown schools: Four-year collective bargaining agreement for the Goffstown Educational Support Staff. (Passed: 1,941-794)
Governor Wentworth Regional School District: A petition warrant article asked the district to vote to prohibit expending district funds for the purpose of taking action towards the banning of books or any other content from Governor Wentworth Regional School District libraries thereby “guaranteeing our citizens their First Amendment Rights and their rights under the New Hampshire Constitution.” (Passed: 1,749-988)
Hooksett: Contracts for fire, police, police supervisors and raises for non-union full and part time town personnel all passed.
Hooksett school: The collective bargaining agreements for Hooksett Education Association and Hooksett Education Support Professionals Association were approved by voters.
Hudson: Multi-year contracts for the Hudson Police, Fire and Town Supervisors Association and Hudson Public Works were approved by voters.
Hudson school: Voters rejected spending $27 million for the design, construction and equipping of additions and renovations to Alvirne High School. It got the majority of the vote — 1,784-1,252 — but did not get the required 60% of the vote). Voters approved collective bargaining agreements with the Teamsters and Hudson Federation of Teachers.
Jaffrey: Constructing and installing a water treatment building and equipment related to removing PFAs and manganese from a public water well (Passed at March 18 town meeting)
Jaffrey/Rindge Cooperative School District: Collective bargaining agreement for Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association. (Passed)
Lee: Two separate petitioned articles are related to the fate of the Lee Parish House. One asks if voters want to demolish it or suspend efforts until July 1, 2028 so options for preservation can continue to be explored. Voters said yes to demolishing the parish house – 378-218 – and no – 332-262 – to exploring options for preservation.
Milford: Voters approved constructing a new advanced treatment process to comply with the town’s recently activated EPA National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System ($23,953,000 project cost offset by loan forgiveness and contribution from Town of Wilton), 1,868-898.
Milford school: Voters narrowly rejected a $2.7 million bond issue to fund the design, permitting, construction, renovation, and equipping of the Bales Building to house Jacques Memorial School library, art, music and physical education, and/or preschool, to relocate the SAU offices, and renovate the vacated space at the Milford High School to house Project Drive. To pass, the article needed 60%; it garnered 59.4% of total votes cast (1,658-1,132)
Raymond: Voters approved financing a water tower replacement (727-597); a three-year collective bargaining agreement for police Teamsters Union Local 633 (838-470); and two full-time firefighters (983-326). A petition warrant article that asked voters to withdraw any and all obligations to the American Library Association (ALA) failed. (619-679)