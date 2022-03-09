Amherst schools: The “Facilities Bond” article proposing to spend $83 million on Amherst Middle School renovations; and addition, reconstruction and renovations at Clark/Wilkins Elementary schools failed by more than 700 votes, 1,193-1,902, at the polls on Tuesday. A bond article, Article 12 required 60% of the vote in order to pass and only received 39%. www.sau39.org
Auburn: A petitioned warrant article to increase the number of selectmen from three to five (Article 8) failed 179-338. www.auburnnh.us
Bedford schools: Voters said yes, 3,711-1,257, to a $4.07 million bond to update and replace HVAC improvement and associated mechanical upgrades at three schools. Article 2 required 60% of the vote to pass and garnered 84.1%. https://bit.ly/3pf2u04
Derry: Voters approved a collective bargaining agreement, 1,803-670, between the Derry Education Association and school board (Article 3). www.derrynh.org
Durham: The majority of Town Meeting voters agreed to stay the course and not reverse the action of the Town Council taken on Nov. 1, 2021 to remove the Mill Pond Dam. Voters declined Article 2, to reverse the decision, 1,706-596. The article only needed a simple majority to pass. Town Council had voted to remove the dam, but after a citizens petition was submitted in the fall challenging its decision, it was placed on the March ballot. www.ci.durham.nh.us
Epping: Voters approved, 678-621, the hiring of an additional police officer (Article 15: $47,245). A petition article to explore the cost of curbside trash and recycling pickup (Article 25; non-binding), however, failed 329-977. townofepping.com
Exeter: Design and construction of a new sewer pump station and force main for Webster Avenue was approved by voters 2,226-614 (Article 3; $5.7 million). The bond article required 60% of the vote and received 78%. The town will receive funding through a $1.05 million federal grant, $1.39 million in state ARPA funds, and $325,500 in principal forgiveness from the NHDES. Voters also said yes to police (2,186-651) and fire (2,236-539) department collective bargaining agreements (Articles 10, 11). www.exeternh.gov
Goffstown schools: Voters said yes, 1,293-600, to a four-year collective bargaining agreement between the Goffstown School Board and the Goffstown Education Association (Article 3). www.goffstown.k12.nh.us
Hampstead: The fire station addition and renovation project passed 1,203-993. (Article 6; $1.74 million). www.hampsteadnh.us
Hampstead schools: Hampstead Central school addition project that included six classrooms, gym, cafeteria, music room, courtyard and site improvements failed to garner the three-fifths majority, or 60%, required of the bond article and so failed with a 1,146-1,084 vote, meaning it only won 51% of the vote (Article 2; $12.59 million). hampsteadschools.ss19.sharpschool.com
Hampton: Voters overwhelmingly said yes, 3,258-471, to spending $7.02 million to reconstruct High Street including upgrading and replacing sewage and drainage systems (Article 9). The bond article needed a 60% majority to win and garnered 87% of the vote. www.hamptonnh.gov
Hooksett: Voters said yes to three bonds needing 60% approval to pass including upgrades to Martins Ferry Pump Station and force main (Article 4; $4.3 million), which passed with 74% of the vote or 851-301; sludge handling upgrades at the wastewater treatment facility (Article 5; $1.5 million), which passed 909-250 or with 78% of the vote and Merrimack Street and Golden Gate Drive Pump Station upgrades (Article 6, $1.1 million), which passed 867-283 or with 75% of the vote. www.hooksett.org
Hudson: Police facility expansion and renovation passed 2,538-1,579 (Article 9, $4.8 million). The bond article needed 60% of the vote to pass and won 61%. www.hudsonnh.gov
Jaffrey/Rindge Cooperative School District: Voters said yes, 826-789, to entering a 15-year lease/purchase agreement for HVAC upgrades at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School (Article 7, $4.47 million). sau47.org
Litchfield schools: A 20-year municipal lease agreement to fund a middle school project that includes renovations, HVAC and lighting was passed by voters 1,142-343. (Article 6, $5.06 million). www.litchfieldsd.org
Littleton: Voters said yes, 862-179, to a bond for wastewater treatment plant improvements (Article 5, $1.93 million). The bond article needed 60% of the vote to pass and did with 83%. www.townoflittleton.org
Londonderry: $100,000 to study potential changes to the public water system including expansion or creating a system owned by the town passed 2,406-1,415 (Article 5). www.londonderrynh.org
Pelham: Voters said yes, 1,640-590, to the construction of the Old Bridge Street Flood Relief Bridge adjacent to the existing bridge (Article 15, $500,000). The total cost of the project is $2.29 million. www.pelhamweb.com
Raymond: A petition article to discontinue the town manager position on the second Tuesday of April and replace it with a town administrator position (Article 2) failed 538-804. Another petition article to re-establish the full-time planner position, however, passed 766-596 (Article 29). www.raymondnh.gov
Salem: A $6.75 million bond to remediate soil and groundwater at the former wastewater treatment facility passed 2,240-1,288 (Article 8). It required 60% of the vote to pass and received 64% of the vote. www.townofsalemnh.org/
Weare: Voters agreed, 1,164-524, to hire two full-time firefighters/EMTS (Article 7, $91,103). www.weare.nh.gov