Allenstown

Approved: Town budget of $4.3M, contributions to capital reserves, school budget of $11.4M, $32.5M to acquire 59 acres of land at River Road and construct a new school

Elected: Keith Klawes, Sandy McKenney and Jim Rodger to board of selectmen; Jody Moore and Kris Raymond to school board

Auburn

Approved: Town budget of $5.7M, a contract with the police union and school budget of $16.8M

Elected: Keith LeClair to board of selectmen; Derek Berger, Adrian Newton and Jason Tyburski to school board

Barrington

Approved: School budget of $26.2M, town budget of $7.3M and $32,000 to purchase an ultra-terrain vehicle and equipment for fire and rescue operations

Elected: Dannen Mannschreck to select board; Stephanie McCosker and David Gibson to school board

Bedford

Approved: School budget of $78.7M and a contract with the school district’s professional staff

Defeated: A proposal to update and install sprinklers and alarms at some local schools

Elected: Sue Thomas, Bill Duschatko and Kelleigh Murphy to town council; Melissa Stevens and Melinda Bator to school board

Candia

Approved: Town budget of $3M, school budget of $9.4M

Defeated: A proposal to allow the operation of Keno games and a proposal to spend $2.4M to install energy saving equipment in schools

Elected: Boyd Chivers and Susan Price Young to board of selectmen; Matthew Woodrow and Mark Chalbeck to school board

Claremont

Approved: School budget of $37.8M

Elected: Heather Whitney, Joshua Lambert and Steven Horsky to school board

Derry

Approved: School budget of $92.8M and $550,924 for changes to teachers’ contract

Elected: Erin Spencer and Phyllis Katsakiores to town council; Erika Cohen, Paul Lutz and Michael Layon to school board

Durham

Approved: Oyster River Cooperative School District budget of $50.2M

Elected: Charles Hotchkiss, James Lawson and Carden Welsh to town council; Yusi Turell to school board; Allan Howland to Oyster River Cooperative School District board

Epping

Approved: Town budget of $10.3M, school budget of $21.2M, new police contract and $998,800 for boiler and ventilation renovations to the middle/high school

Elected: John Cody and Tom Gauthier to board of selectmen; Ben Leavitt to school board

Exeter

Elected: Molly Cowan to board of selectmen

Approved: $19.9M town budget, $5.1M for improvements in the Salem Street area and $100,000 to study options for new safety complex

Farmington

Approved: School budget of $16.5M and $750,000 for upgraded lighting in Valley View Community School, Farmington High School and Henry Wilson Memorial School

Elected: Kenneth Dickie and Douglas Staples to select board; Mary Barron to school board

Goffstown

Approved: Town budget of $24.8M, agreements with the police and local dispatchers and clerks’ unions, school budget of $47.7M and addition of $200,000 to the school district’s facilities capital reserve fund

Elected: Mark Lemay and Jim Craig to select board; Virginia McKinnon, Ellen Vermokowitz, Jared Talbot and Terance Fisher to school board

Hampstead

Approved: Renovation to the ‘60s wing at Hampstead Central school, new police contract, $30.7M school budget and $7.5M town budget

Defeated: Addition to Hampstead Central School and fire station addition and renovation

Elected: Steve Morse, Maurie Worthen and Laurie Warnock to board of selectmen; Erin Pellegrini and Jason Giard to school board

Henniker

Elected: Kris Blomback and Scott Osgood to board of selectmen

Hollis

Elected: David Petry to board of selectmen; Amy Kellner and Tammy Fareed to the Hollis school board; Elizabeth Brown to Hollis/Brookline Cooperative school board

Hooksett

Approved: Town budget of $20.8M, $321,000 for third phase of the Merrimack Riverfront Trail and a contract with the school district’s professional staff

Defeated: School budget of $35.5M. Default budget of $35.3M will take effect.

Elected: Alexander Walczyk, Timothy Tsantoulis and John Durand to town council; Amy Tremblay and Jason Hyde to school board

Hudson

Approved: $58.2M school budget, $2.2M sewer fund budget, $3.8M water fund budget, $587,977 for changes to teachers’ contract, $355,000 for partial replacement of Hudson Memorial School roof, $345,000 for partial replacement of Hills Garrison School roof and various capital reserve funds

Defeated: Town budget of $31.2M, $9.9M Alvirne High School renovation bond, $4.8M police facility renovation bond, $525,000 transfer station retaining wall

Elected: Brett Gagnon and Marilyn McGrath to board of selectmen; Roger Ordway Jr. as town clerk/tax collector; Gretchen Whiting, Michael Campbell and Diane Cannava to school board

Jaffrey

Approved: Jaffrey Rindge school budget of $27.8M

Elected: Kevin Chamberlain to board of selectmen; Christine Pressman to school board

Kingston

Approved: $6.7M town budget, $35.5M budget for the Sanborn Regional School District and new teachers’ contract

Elected: Kevin St. James and Phillip Coombs to board of selectmen

Lebanon

Approved: School budget of $47.6M, elimination of school resource officer

Elected: Devin Wilkie and Karen Liot to city council; Lisa Vallejo Sorenson, Stephen Kantor and Lilian Maughan to school board

Lee

Approved: Oyster River Cooperative School District budget of $50.2M, town budget of $4.6M, appropriations of $650,000 for a new fire engine and $100,000 for a renovation and addition at Lee Public Library

Elected: Katrin Kasper to select board; Brian Cisneros to school board; Allan Howland to Oyster River Cooperative School District board

Litchfield

Approved: Town budget of $7.2M, school budget of $23.7M and one of two school district technology integrator positions

Elected: Steve Webber and Kim Queenan to board of selectmen; Heidi Ames and Liz MacDonald to school board

Londonderry

Approved: School budget of $81.4M, town budget of $38.9M, a $650,000 roadway maintenance expendable trust fund, $450,000 for DPW vehicle leases, $250,000 to buy five acres of Mack’s Apples land, $250,000 to extend a water main to homes behind the Apple Tree Mall and various capital reserve funds

Defeated: A $28,000 geographic information systems capital reserve fund

Elected: Jim Butler to town council; Michael Saucier and Sara Loughlin to school board

Madbury

Approved: Oyster River Cooperative School District budget of $50.2M

Elected: Janet Wall to select board; Daniel Klein to school board; Allan Howland to Oyster River Cooperative School District board

Milford

Approved: Town budget of $15.6M and school budget of $44M

Defeated: $2.4M for a first responders communications network and $150,000 for a special education expendable trust

Elected: Gary Daniels and Paul Dargie to board of selectmen; Nathaniel Wheeler and Michael McLean to school board

Milton

Approved: Town budget of $4.6M and $300,000 for highway and road reconstruction

Elected: Claudine Burnham to select board; Anthony Gagnon and Paul Steer to planning board

Pelham

Approved: School budget of $35.6M, town budget of $18.15M, a $31.9M bond to renovate Pelham Memorial School, $295,000 from an ambulance fund to buy a new ambulance and $320,768 for road repairs, offset by a state highway grant

Elected: Douglas Viger to board of selectmen; Danielle Masse Quinn and Roger J. Montbleau to planning board; Megan Larson and Thomas Gellar to school board

Pembroke

Approved: Several zoning ordinance amendments

Elected: Amy Bond to board of selectmen; Gene Gauss to school board

Plaistow

Approved: $9.8M town budget, $134,000 to provide 24-hour coverage for EMTs, firefighters and hazard response personnel and $74.3M budget for the Timberlane Regional School District

Elected: William “Bill” Coye and Darrell Britton Jr. to board of selectmen; Katie Knutsen to the Timberlane Regional School Board

Raymond

Approved: $8.5M town budget, new teachers’ contract and petitioned warrant articles to restrict commercialization of marijuana and marijuana-based products

Defeated: $26.4M school budget

Elected: Scott Campbell to board of selectmen; Ada Vadeboncoeur and John Harmon to school board

Rindge

Approved: A committee to study lowering income limits for the disabled and elderly to quality for tax exemptions and a petition article calling on the General Court to redraw political district in a fair manner

Defeated: $4.5M town budget. Town defaults to $4.4 million budget

Elected: Marybeth Quill to board of selectmen; Katelyn Smith and Julie Sementa to planning board

Salem

Approved: School budget of $78.4M, town budget of $53.9M, $3.6M for a Roadway Capital Reserve Fund, $957,837 to lease fire department for the fire department, police department and municipal services department and $844,721 for changes to teachers’ contract

Defeated: Revising the town’s sign ordinance with increased fines for violators and revising the Village Depot Overlay Ordinance

Elected: Robert Bryant, James Keller and Everett McBride Jr. to board of selectmen; Paul Pelletier and Keith Belair to planning board; Pamela Berry and Michael Carney Jr. to school board

Strafford

Elected: Donald Coker to select board; Timothy Reed to planning board; Eric Almanzan and Elizabeth Mason to school board

Wakefield

Approved: Town budget of $6.1M

Defeated: School budget of $11.3M. Default budget of $11.2M will take effect

Elected: Dennis Miller and Connie Twombley to budget committee; Caitlin Gelinas and Sheena Robbins to school board

Windham

Approved: School budget of $56.6M, town budget of $16.7M, $750,000 for a new fire engine, $365,000 for two new plow trucks, $574,024 for changes to teachers’ contract, $250,000 for the Special Education Capital Reserve Fund, $200,000 for the school district’s capital reserve fund and a lease of space on the Nesmith Library roof to build a solar array under a 25-year purchase power agreement

Defeated: Sending a petition to the state Supreme Court to amend restrictions on the Hayes Hart Road boat ramp

Elected: Roger Hohenberger and Ross McLeod to board of selectmen; Derek Monson and Matthew Rounds to planning board; Cynthia Finn and Shannon Ulery to school board

Results of town meetings in the North Country and the Lakes Region will appear in an upcoming edition of the New Hampshire Union Leader and online at unionleader.com.

