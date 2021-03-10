Allenstown
Approved: Town budget of $4.3M, contributions to capital reserves, school budget of $11.4M, $32.5M to acquire 59 acres of land at River Road and construct a new school
Elected: Keith Klawes, Sandy McKenney and Jim Rodger to board of selectmen; Jody Moore and Kris Raymond to school board
Auburn
Approved: Town budget of $5.7M, a contract with the police union and school budget of $16.8M
Elected: Keith LeClair to board of selectmen; Derek Berger, Adrian Newton and Jason Tyburski to school board
Barrington
Approved: School budget of $26.2M, town budget of $7.3M and $32,000 to purchase an ultra-terrain vehicle and equipment for fire and rescue operations
Elected: Dannen Mannschreck to select board; Stephanie McCosker and David Gibson to school board
Bedford
Approved: School budget of $78.7M and a contract with the school district’s professional staff
Defeated: A proposal to update and install sprinklers and alarms at some local schools
Elected: Sue Thomas, Bill Duschatko and Kelleigh Murphy to town council; Melissa Stevens and Melinda Bator to school board
Candia
Approved: Town budget of $3M, school budget of $9.4M
Defeated: A proposal to allow the operation of Keno games and a proposal to spend $2.4M to install energy saving equipment in schools
Elected: Boyd Chivers and Susan Price Young to board of selectmen; Matthew Woodrow and Mark Chalbeck to school board
Claremont
Approved: School budget of $37.8M
Elected: Heather Whitney, Joshua Lambert and Steven Horsky to school board
Derry
Approved: School budget of $92.8M and $550,924 for changes to teachers’ contract
Elected: Erin Spencer and Phyllis Katsakiores to town council; Erika Cohen, Paul Lutz and Michael Layon to school board
Durham
Approved: Oyster River Cooperative School District budget of $50.2M
Elected: Charles Hotchkiss, James Lawson and Carden Welsh to town council; Yusi Turell to school board; Allan Howland to Oyster River Cooperative School District board
Epping
Approved: Town budget of $10.3M, school budget of $21.2M, new police contract and $998,800 for boiler and ventilation renovations to the middle/high school
Elected: John Cody and Tom Gauthier to board of selectmen; Ben Leavitt to school board
Exeter
Elected: Molly Cowan to board of selectmen
Approved: $19.9M town budget, $5.1M for improvements in the Salem Street area and $100,000 to study options for new safety complex
Farmington
Approved: School budget of $16.5M and $750,000 for upgraded lighting in Valley View Community School, Farmington High School and Henry Wilson Memorial School
Elected: Kenneth Dickie and Douglas Staples to select board; Mary Barron to school board
Goffstown
Approved: Town budget of $24.8M, agreements with the police and local dispatchers and clerks’ unions, school budget of $47.7M and addition of $200,000 to the school district’s facilities capital reserve fund
Elected: Mark Lemay and Jim Craig to select board; Virginia McKinnon, Ellen Vermokowitz, Jared Talbot and Terance Fisher to school board
Hampstead
Approved: Renovation to the ‘60s wing at Hampstead Central school, new police contract, $30.7M school budget and $7.5M town budget
Defeated: Addition to Hampstead Central School and fire station addition and renovation
Elected: Steve Morse, Maurie Worthen and Laurie Warnock to board of selectmen; Erin Pellegrini and Jason Giard to school board
Henniker
Elected: Kris Blomback and Scott Osgood to board of selectmen
Hollis
Elected: David Petry to board of selectmen; Amy Kellner and Tammy Fareed to the Hollis school board; Elizabeth Brown to Hollis/Brookline Cooperative school board
Hooksett
Approved: Town budget of $20.8M, $321,000 for third phase of the Merrimack Riverfront Trail and a contract with the school district’s professional staff
Defeated: School budget of $35.5M. Default budget of $35.3M will take effect.
Elected: Alexander Walczyk, Timothy Tsantoulis and John Durand to town council; Amy Tremblay and Jason Hyde to school board
Hudson
Approved: $58.2M school budget, $2.2M sewer fund budget, $3.8M water fund budget, $587,977 for changes to teachers’ contract, $355,000 for partial replacement of Hudson Memorial School roof, $345,000 for partial replacement of Hills Garrison School roof and various capital reserve funds
Defeated: Town budget of $31.2M, $9.9M Alvirne High School renovation bond, $4.8M police facility renovation bond, $525,000 transfer station retaining wall
Elected: Brett Gagnon and Marilyn McGrath to board of selectmen; Roger Ordway Jr. as town clerk/tax collector; Gretchen Whiting, Michael Campbell and Diane Cannava to school board
Jaffrey
Approved: Jaffrey Rindge school budget of $27.8M
Elected: Kevin Chamberlain to board of selectmen; Christine Pressman to school board
Kingston
Approved: $6.7M town budget, $35.5M budget for the Sanborn Regional School District and new teachers’ contract
Elected: Kevin St. James and Phillip Coombs to board of selectmen
Lebanon
Approved: School budget of $47.6M, elimination of school resource officer
Elected: Devin Wilkie and Karen Liot to city council; Lisa Vallejo Sorenson, Stephen Kantor and Lilian Maughan to school board
Lee
Approved: Oyster River Cooperative School District budget of $50.2M, town budget of $4.6M, appropriations of $650,000 for a new fire engine and $100,000 for a renovation and addition at Lee Public Library
Elected: Katrin Kasper to select board; Brian Cisneros to school board; Allan Howland to Oyster River Cooperative School District board
Litchfield
Approved: Town budget of $7.2M, school budget of $23.7M and one of two school district technology integrator positions
Elected: Steve Webber and Kim Queenan to board of selectmen; Heidi Ames and Liz MacDonald to school board
Londonderry
Approved: School budget of $81.4M, town budget of $38.9M, a $650,000 roadway maintenance expendable trust fund, $450,000 for DPW vehicle leases, $250,000 to buy five acres of Mack’s Apples land, $250,000 to extend a water main to homes behind the Apple Tree Mall and various capital reserve funds
Defeated: A $28,000 geographic information systems capital reserve fund
Elected: Jim Butler to town council; Michael Saucier and Sara Loughlin to school board
Madbury
Approved: Oyster River Cooperative School District budget of $50.2M
Elected: Janet Wall to select board; Daniel Klein to school board; Allan Howland to Oyster River Cooperative School District board
Milford
Approved: Town budget of $15.6M and school budget of $44M
Defeated: $2.4M for a first responders communications network and $150,000 for a special education expendable trust
Elected: Gary Daniels and Paul Dargie to board of selectmen; Nathaniel Wheeler and Michael McLean to school board
Milton
Approved: Town budget of $4.6M and $300,000 for highway and road reconstruction
Elected: Claudine Burnham to select board; Anthony Gagnon and Paul Steer to planning board
Pelham
Approved: School budget of $35.6M, town budget of $18.15M, a $31.9M bond to renovate Pelham Memorial School, $295,000 from an ambulance fund to buy a new ambulance and $320,768 for road repairs, offset by a state highway grant
Elected: Douglas Viger to board of selectmen; Danielle Masse Quinn and Roger J. Montbleau to planning board; Megan Larson and Thomas Gellar to school board
Pembroke
Approved: Several zoning ordinance amendments
Elected: Amy Bond to board of selectmen; Gene Gauss to school board
Plaistow
Approved: $9.8M town budget, $134,000 to provide 24-hour coverage for EMTs, firefighters and hazard response personnel and $74.3M budget for the Timberlane Regional School District
Elected: William “Bill” Coye and Darrell Britton Jr. to board of selectmen; Katie Knutsen to the Timberlane Regional School Board
Raymond
Approved: $8.5M town budget, new teachers’ contract and petitioned warrant articles to restrict commercialization of marijuana and marijuana-based products
Defeated: $26.4M school budget
Elected: Scott Campbell to board of selectmen; Ada Vadeboncoeur and John Harmon to school board
Rindge
Approved: A committee to study lowering income limits for the disabled and elderly to quality for tax exemptions and a petition article calling on the General Court to redraw political district in a fair manner
Defeated: $4.5M town budget. Town defaults to $4.4 million budget
Elected: Marybeth Quill to board of selectmen; Katelyn Smith and Julie Sementa to planning board
Salem
Approved: School budget of $78.4M, town budget of $53.9M, $3.6M for a Roadway Capital Reserve Fund, $957,837 to lease fire department for the fire department, police department and municipal services department and $844,721 for changes to teachers’ contract
Defeated: Revising the town’s sign ordinance with increased fines for violators and revising the Village Depot Overlay Ordinance
Elected: Robert Bryant, James Keller and Everett McBride Jr. to board of selectmen; Paul Pelletier and Keith Belair to planning board; Pamela Berry and Michael Carney Jr. to school board
Strafford
Elected: Donald Coker to select board; Timothy Reed to planning board; Eric Almanzan and Elizabeth Mason to school board
Wakefield
Approved: Town budget of $6.1M
Defeated: School budget of $11.3M. Default budget of $11.2M will take effect
Elected: Dennis Miller and Connie Twombley to budget committee; Caitlin Gelinas and Sheena Robbins to school board
Windham
Approved: School budget of $56.6M, town budget of $16.7M, $750,000 for a new fire engine, $365,000 for two new plow trucks, $574,024 for changes to teachers’ contract, $250,000 for the Special Education Capital Reserve Fund, $200,000 for the school district’s capital reserve fund and a lease of space on the Nesmith Library roof to build a solar array under a 25-year purchase power agreement
Defeated: Sending a petition to the state Supreme Court to amend restrictions on the Hayes Hart Road boat ramp
Elected: Roger Hohenberger and Ross McLeod to board of selectmen; Derek Monson and Matthew Rounds to planning board; Cynthia Finn and Shannon Ulery to school board
.
Results of town meetings in the North Country and the Lakes Region will appear in an upcoming edition of the New Hampshire Union Leader and online at unionleader.com.