Many Granite Staters voted in town meetings last week. Following are results from a number of those towns. For more detailed results, visit the respective town’s website.
Allenstown
Approved: Expansion of the Board of Selectmen from three to five members.
Amherst
Approved: A four-year contract with the police union at a cost of $167,593, a citizen proposal to eliminate the town’s Integrated Innovative Housing Ordinance and a town budget of $14.6 million.
Auburn
Defeated: A tax exemption for home owners with solar energy systems.
Barrington
Defeated: A $4.2 million library and community center.
Bedford
Approved: A $77.7 million school district budget and $793,100 to replace field turf, resurface a gymnasium floor, improve a school field and maintain a school track.
Defeated: $1.3 million to install sprinklers and alarms in schools.
Bow
Approved: All 14 zoning amendments.
Claremont
Approved: A $38.2 million school district budget, $500,000 to start a school bus repair and replacement capital reserve fund and $500,000 for a school building repair and replacement capital reserve fund.
Danville
Defeated: $2.6 million for a police station and a warrant article to eliminate the animal control officer position and move those duties under the police chief.
Derry
Approved: Retail sports betting, a general tax cap override mechanism with a two-thirds vote of the Town Council, a $92 million school district budget, including full-day kindergarten, and a contract with food workers.
Dunbarton
Approved: All articles, including five zoning amendments.
Durham
Approved: A new $49.8 million Oyster River Cooperative School District middle school, by voters in Durham, Lee and Madbury.
Epping
Approved: An $8.5 million water treatment plant and extension of town water main to homes with private wells contaminated by MTBE.
Exeter
Defeated: A $10.85 million proposal to improve and expand the Hampton Road recreation facility.
Fremont
Defeated: Hiring a new full-time police officer.
Goffstown
Approved: A ban on parking recreational vehicles in public streets, driveways and front yards.
Hampstead
Approved: A teachers’ contract.
Defeated: $1.35 million to expand and renovate the fire station and a proposal to change the police chief from an elected to appointed position.
Hampton
Approved: Retail sports betting and $850,000 to replace the Locke Road vitrified clay sewer line, surface and closed drainage systems that service part of the street.
Henniker
Approved: An $8.3 million school district budget, a new teacher contract at a cost of $58,000 and $294,851 for a 15-year lease for solar panels.
Hollis
Elected: Susan Benz and Frank Cadwell to the Hollis Board of Selectmen, Brook Arthur and Robert Mann to the Hollis School Board, and Cindy Van Coughnett to the Hollis Brookline Cooperative School Board.
Hooksett
Defeated: A $34.97 million school district budget, triggering the default budget of $34.22 million.
Hudson
Approved: A $28.2 million town budget, contracts with police and public works employees, water and sewer budgets, a $56.7 million school district budget and a $17.5 million bond to renovate the high school’s auditorium, front entrance and other facilities.
Defeated: A $4.9 million bond to renovate and expand the police department.
Jaffrey
Approved: All zoning amendments.
Elected: Jack Belletete to the board of selectmen.
Kingston
Approve: $5.8 million to build a fire station.
Lebanon
Approved: A proposal to make Lebanon a “Welcoming City,” changing how police deal with undocumented immigrants.
Elected: James Winny to the two-year, Ward 1 council seat, Brice Bronner to the one-year, Ward 2 seat, and Erling Heistad and Timothy McNamara to the two-year, at-large seats; Aaron Mills, Kristin O’Rourke and Richard Milius to three-year school board seats.
Lee
Approved: A new $49.8 million Oyster River Cooperative School District middle school, by voters in Lee, Durham and Madbury.
Defeated: A $2.9 million municipal office building.
Litchfield
Approved: A $7.06 million town budget and a purchase of a new plow truck.
Defeated: (Non-binding) A proposed design for a new community center.
Londonderry
Approved: A $36.6 million town budget and a $153,000 supplemental budget, Keno gaming, a revolving fund for police details, and collective bargaining agreements with municipal employees and administrative employees, executive employees and police unions, as well as school custodian and support staff union agreements.
Defeated: A $78.8 million school district budget, triggering the default budget of $78.4 million.
Madbury
Approved: A new $49.8 million Oyster River Cooperative School District middle school, by voters in Madbury, Durham and Lee.
Milford
Approved: A $15.3 million town budget.
Defeated: A $3.45 million renovation and expansion of the Wadleigh Library.
Elected: Laura Dudziak and David Freel to the Board of Selectmen.
New Boston
Defeated: A $5.83 million town budget, $2.75 million for a fire and EMS facility and a proposal for a town Geographic Information System.
Pelham
Approved: A $17.7 million town operating budget, a repeal of last year’s warrant allowing the raising and keeping of livestock in residential and mixed-use zones, retail sports betting, establishment of a 45.6-acre town forest, a $34 million school district budget and a support staff contract.
Defeated: A $30 million bond to renovate Pelham Memorial School.
Pembroke
Approved: A zoning amendment to allow garden centers and industrial greenhouses.
Raymond
Defeated: A citizen-proposed ban on the use of plastic bags by all retail businesses and a citizen proposal to designate Old Fremont Road and Extension as a scenic road.
Rindge
Approved: A $4.16 million town budget.
Elected: Bob Hamilton to the Board of Selectmen.
Rollinsford
Approved: Retail sports betting.
Rye
Approved: $3 million for acquisition of conservation easements or open space lands and authorization for conservation commission and selectmen to act for the town in those transactions, and $800,000 for traffic safety improvements from the intersection of Washington Road and Wallis Road to the intersection of Central Road and Washington Road.
Salem
Approved: A $52.4 million town budget, a $4.7 million road maintenance program, a $1.5 million traffic signal optimization program, a $2.3 million land acquisition bond for a new fire station, retail sports betting, a $76.2 school district budget and a $48.9 million bond to renovate Woodbury Middle School.
Sandown
Approved: A petitioned warrant article asking selectmen to research the feasibility of entering into a long-term lease with a tower development company to build a telecommunications tower only within the business district.
Seabrook
Approved: Retail sports betting.
Windham
Approved: A $55 million school district budget, a $16 million town budget and Keno gaming.
Defeated: $9.5 million for a water line project.
Weare
Defeated: A $6.79 million town budget and eight other warrant articles.
.
Correspondents Ryan Lessard, Kimberley Haas, Jason Schreiber, Damien Fisher, Andrew Sylvia and Kimberly Houghton contributed to this report.