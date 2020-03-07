As legal services counsel at New Hampshire Municipal Association, Stephen Buckley is accustomed to fielding calls this time of year from election officials asking questions about town meeting.
This year, he is getting calls about the coronavirus.
NHMA has been passing on information from health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Human Services, Buckley said. “They’re the ones who are the leaders in this.”
So far, he said, there has been no recommendation to cancel large public gatherings here.
The Secretary of State’s office also is getting calls from local officials about how the expanding coronavirus epidemic could affect town meeting gatherings. “They’re asking questions that are on everybody’s mind,” said David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state.
In response, Scanlan said, his office has also been relaying the latest information from the CDC. “And their approach right now is just making sure people know to wash their hands, cover their mouths and don’t touch their faces,” he said.
Deciding whether to attend town meeting? “That’s up to the voter,” he said.
Meanwhile, Buckley said he has seen an increase in petition articles put forward by residents on town warrants in recent years, including this one. “People are exercising the ability to employ direct democracy by petitioning their own warrant articles,” he said.
“One of the beauties of town meeting is any 25 voters can sign a petition and have the select board be required to put their proposal to the voters for a vote as a warrant article,” he said. “It can be on almost anything.”
In Windham, there’s a petition article asking whether the town should allow Keno. It’s one of six communities that will vote this week on whether to permit the game; Conway residents will vote on Keno in April.
And residents in 15 communities, including Derry, Hampton, Littleton, Salem and Seabrook, will be voting on whether to permit the operation of physical sports book retail locations, according to the New Hampshire Lottery.
Several communities, including Windham, Holderness and Bow, will consider petition articles calling on state and federal elected representatives to enact “carbon-pricing legislation.”
“The science is clear; the climate is changing. We acknowledge that our planet is in a climate emergency,” reads Article 13 on the Holderness warrant.
Another petition article in Holderness asks the state’s congressional delegation to support Medicare for All legislation.
One new issue Buckley has seen on some town warrants this year deals with the potential consequences if the Legislature decides to legalize recreational marijuana, as surrounding states have.
In Tilton, selectmen are asking town meeting voters “to see if the Town would want to designate an area … for all marijuana cultivators, marijuana testing facilities, marijuana product manufacturers, marijuana retailers, on-site consumption at a business location, any other types of licensed marijuana-related businesses, and the conducting of any such activity for commercial purposes by whichever name used, should marijuana be legalized.”
Such an article is non-binding, Buckley said. “It’s just simply asking for the opinion of the voters.”
Having citizens ask their neighbors to weigh in on such issues, Buckley said, is “part of the beauty of the pure form of democracy we have in town meeting.”