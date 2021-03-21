A sitting selectman, the town clerk, assistant town clerk and town treasurer all resigned after Gilsum's recent town meeting election.
“They did their own personal choice. We kind of felt like we had a mandate,” said Bart Cushing, the board of selectmen's new chairman.
Cushing and Vicky Ayer were elected to the board earlier this month, prompting Selectman Mark Farkas, Administrative Assistant Robin Cantara, Treasurer Kathaline DeMasi and Assistant Town Clerk Janel Miller to quit their positions.
Ayer is involved in a Right-to-Know lawsuit against the town over the previous select board’s refusal to make detailed salary information for Cantara and Miller public.
“We have no clue where some of our money goes,” Ayer said.
The town of about 800 residents spends about $200,000 a year in salaries, and another $80,000 for employee health insurance.
Ayer has been trying for years to get the board to include details of those expenditures in the annual town report, to no avail. The money comes from taxpayers and ought to be public, she said.
During a recent hearing in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene, the board was ordered to provide a legal argument for keeping the information from public view.
Davis Saad, with Right to Know New Hampshire, said most of the information Ayer is seeking is subject to public disclosure.
“Employee salary is public information. Health insurance amounts paid per person is not. However, total amounts paid, which do not identify specifically what a specific individual paid are public,” Saad said. “For example, you won’t be able to find out what Jane Doe paid for her health insurance coverage, but you can find out how much was paid for a group of employees.”
Cushing said now that he and Ayer have had a chance to start looking at the town's finances, they have not found any red flags.
“Not a thing that gives me a concern,” Cushing said. “Not one iota of impropriety.”
Farkas did not respond to a request for comment. Cushing said the new board will start looking at bringing in an outside firm to handle the town’s finances. He also said the board is on the lookout for a third member. He said voters were clear that they wanted a change.
“Many wanted a different direction with the town,” Cushing said. “I don’t have anything ill to say about anybody who was here before.”
Since the election, many former town officials have reached out to Cushing to offer support and advice, he said.
“People have been very supportive,” Cushing said.