Towns consider getting rid of vote-counting machines

Amid national debates over election fraud and voting access, town meeting voters in some New Hampshire communities will be deciding next month whether to get rid of vote-counting machines and switch to hand-counting of all ballots.
Here in the Granite State, where voting is practically our state sport, patriotic passions are running high on both sides. At stake, they say, is the integrity of elections, the cohesion of local communities — and perhaps democracy itself.
Several organized political groups, notably one called the Marigold Coffee Club, are pushing for the change.
On its website, Marigold Coffee Club posted a petition for a warrant article and asked supporters to fill in their voter information and submit the petitions electronically. The group collected the petitions and submitted them to local town clerks for the March 8 town meeting ballot.
Here’s Marigold’s warrant article: “Shall the following provisions pertaining to elections be adopted? All voting shall be by paper ballot and all ballots shall be hand counted only, rather than by use of optical scanning or any other types of programmable electronic counting devices.”
Secretary of State David Scanlan said his office started getting calls from town officials, asking about the electronic petitions that were coming in. “I think it caught the municipalities and the state off guard,” Scanlan said.
In a Jan. 12 letter to town and city clerks, Scanlan said it’s up to the local board of selectmen, with advice from legal counsel, whether to accept an emailed electronic submission.
After consulting with the Attorney General’s Office, Scanlan wrote, “Both of our offices agree that no law requires a town to accept petitions with electronic signatures.”
In an interview last week, Scanlan said the campaign by the Marigold Coffee Club is unique in his 20 years at the Department of State. “It’s the first time that I’ve seen a web-based, organized statewide effort to put an article on the warrant in each town, with forms that can be signed electronically,” he said.
A bill that would require all elections in New Hampshire to be “hand-counted and tallied without use of electronic ballot counting devices” is currently in the House Election Law Committee.
Hand-counting ballots is hardly new in the Granite State.
According to Scanlan, 114 New Hampshire towns currently hand-count their ballots, slightly more than half of the state’s 221 municipalities. Most are small towns in the north and southwest regions of the state.
The first test of the campaign to switch to hand-counting came in December in Greenland, where a special town meeting was held to decide that one article.
The town has about 3,000 registered voters, and nearly 1,200 of them turned out on a snowy Saturday a week before Christmas.
When the votes were counted, 1,077 people had voted to keep the current system. Only 120 voted to get rid of the machines.
Town Clerk Marge Morgan said that result felt like a vindication of the hard work that she and her fellow election officials do to safeguard elections.
She said some town residents told her they had signed the petition but ended up voting against the article that day.
“I had people afterward coming up to me and saying they didn’t really understand what they were signing, and apologized to me,” Morgan said.
Fallout from 2020
New Hampshire already votes by paper ballot. The AccuVote machines that communities use on election days are vote-tabulating machines, or optical scanners.
But what happened in Windham in the November 2020 election has ignited concerns among many about the accuracy of those machines in counting votes.
After a recount turned up a 400-vote swing in one House race on Windham’s ballot (it did not change the outcome of the election), state legislators passed a law to audit Windham’s election.
A forensic audit team concluded last July that some absentee ballots had been improperly folded — a human error — but the machines had read the fold as a tally mark in many cases.
The auditors’ report recommended policy changes to avoid such mistakes in the future, including not folding ballots at all, instructing election officials to fold absentee ballots along score lines, and checking fold lines when opening ballots. The auditors also recommended improving machine maintenance after tests showed that cleaning the machines used in Windham reduced the miscount rate.
In a joint letter dated Jan. 7, 2022 to Windham’s town counsel, then-Secretary of State William Gardner and Attorney General John Formella said Windham’s election night results “were not just imprecise, they were fundamentally flawed.”
Town officials failed to properly test the counting machines before the election and made mistakes in how some absentee ballots were handled, the letter said.
As a result, Windham will have an election-day monitor appointed jointly by the secretary of state and attorney general for its Sept. 13 state primary election, Scanlan confirmed.
Seeds of doubt
Al Brandano, who has lived in Kensington for 34 years, is pushing for the change in his town of about 2,100 residents in the southeastern corner of the state. Brandano said he started getting involved in local elections after the 2020 election, asking how the counting machines work.
“The more I started to learn, the more appalled I was,” he said.
“We see what happened in Windham, and we have done nothing,” Brandano said. “How can we sit here and do this and close our eyes?”
“We don’t even know if past elections were even credible,” he said.
Kensington Town Clerk Sarah Wiggin said state law requires local election officials to test-run 50 ballots through the scanner before an election, inserting each one four different ways “so no matter which way your ballot enters, the machine still makes sure that it reads it.”
“I have never known it to be less than 100 percent,” she said.
Wiggin said she’s been thinking about her grandmother, who was active in the women’s suffrage movement. “I remember as a young girl, her telling me how important it was for women to have the right to vote, and that it was something that I should hold very important and to always make sure that I vote.”
It’s why she holds the integrity of elections so dearly, Wiggin said. “I have faith in Kensington elections,” she said.
A memorial flagpole in a Kensington park honors Sgt. Andrew Nicol, a 23-year-old Army Ranger who died in Afghanistan in 2010. Thinking about the young man’s sacrifice drives him, said petitioner Brandano.
“Because in the end, our sovereignty and our right to vote is all we have,” he said. “Our civic duty is to count the votes.”
A change in Windham
Windham Town Clerk Nicole Merrill said she received electronic petitions for the hand-count warrant article from the Marigold Coffee Club. “Typically when we receive a petition, all the names and information are all on one piece of paper,” she said. “I got 30 separate PDFs for that.”
The proposal met a surprising fate at Windham’s deliberative session, held Feb. 12.
Selectmen Chairman Ross McLeod proposed an amendment that was ultimately adopted. The warrant article now on the March 8 ballot would give selectmen discretion to “consider” hand-counts of ballots, but would not require them to adopt that procedure.
At the Feb. 12 session, where no petitioners spoke, McLeod was blunt in his assessment. “We all know what this particular warrant article is about: It’s about a bunch of people from out-of-town pushing an agenda on us, the voters of Windham, and how we’re going to conduct our elections,” he said.
McLeod said changing to hand-counting all ballots would “draw out” the time it takes to announce results after an election, which could adversely affect the public perception of the election’s legitimacy. “We all saw what happened nationally when certain results took a long time to be tabulated,” he said.
McLeod also voted against accepting the electronic petition at a selectmen’s meeting last month, saying he saw an irony in how the warrant article was submitted. “Here are people who are using electronic means to submit a petition asking us to not use electronic means to count their vote,” he said.
The other four Windham selectmen voted to accept the Marigold electronic petition, but said the board may want to adopt a policy for such proposals in the future.
Secretary of State Scanlan said state lawmakers may also want to take up the issue. “Because it’s new, based on this experience, there may be legislation filed down the road just to manage that process and to make it clear what that process is in the future,” Scanlan said.
The petition warrant article also was amended in Alton and Belmont.
No one supported the article at the Feb. 8 deliberative session in Alton, according to Town Clerk Lisa Noyes.
The article that will be on the March 8 ballot now reads: “Shall the following provisions pertaining to elections be adopted: All voting shall be by paper ballot and all ballots may be counted by electronic counting devices or hand counted only if necessary.”
Former Alton Selectman John Markland, who spoke against the original petition article, said in the past he had lost one election by 11 votes, prompting a recount. “By God, the machine worked perfectly, the numbers were the right numbers … and thank God I lost, is all I can say,” he said, prompting laughter from fellow residents.
Hampton debate
The petition drive failed to gather enough signatures in Amherst.
And in Newport, Town Clerk Liselle Dufort said the town’s legal counsel has advised against accepting the digital petitions, since there’s no easy way to verify that the named individuals actually signed it. Selectmen are expected to make a final decision on Monday, she said.
The hand-count warrant article will appear twice on Hampton’s March 8 ballot, with slightly different wording, since two different versions were submitted as petition articles.
At the town’s Feb. 5 deliberative session, Selectman Regina Barnes spoke as a petitioner and as “town leader for the Marigold Coffee Club.”
She said the AccuVote machines Hampton and other New Hampshire towns use are outdated and are maintained by a third party. “Does that sound secure to you?” she asked.
Barnes said returning to hand-counting of ballots “would be a win-win for our community,” because more volunteers would be enlisted to help count all the votes.
Bob Casassa, town moderator in Hampton since 2004, said he usually refrains from sharing his opinion on warrant articles as they come up for debate. But he said he felt compelled to speak against the hand-count articles at the deliberative session.
“I’ve been at every minute of every hour of every election day for the past 18 years,” Casassa said in an interview last week. “I haven’t seen the problem that this is attempting to ‘solve,’ and in fact I think that if you adopt these measures, you are going to impact negatively the election process.”
At the Feb. 5 session, Casassa said he is “a kindred spirit” when it comes to the accuracy of the vote. “It’s what gets us up in the morning of Election Day, to make sure that what happens that day is accurate, and we want you to have trust and confidence when we report the results later that day,” he said.
Casassa warned that it would be “an impossible task” to hand-count a March election, with scores of warrant articles and local races on the ballot. The town would also have to find somewhere else to vote other than Winnacunnet High School, since vote counting will likely take many days, he said.
“At its core, voting to me is so important, and I want that voting to be as accessible as possible to all members of our town,” Casassa said. “So when I see an initiative that I think is going to have the potential to curtail participation, it just goes against everything that causes me to do this work.”
A call for unity
KENSINGTON’S Brandano said he thinks going back to hand-counting ballots would not only address any potential problems with the counting machines, but could also help bring people together.
“I believe in the end, hand-counting will unite us and not divide us,” he said.
It’s not about national politics or politicians, Brandano said. “This is about our small town, to take responsibility and honor our sovereignty,” he said. “We need to do this together, and this is the thing, as harsh and as difficult as it is, this is the thing that will unite us.”
Greenland Town Clerk Morgan said the ballot issue brought people in her town together.
Greenland has residents of all political stripes, Morgan said. But on that snowy Saturday, she said, “It wasn’t Republican or Democrat, they all came together and they stood out front together, to keep the machines.”
Morgan said she was “thrilled” when the results were announced. “I did the happy dance, let me tell you,” she said.
“I just didn’t want to be counting ballots at too-dark thirty.”